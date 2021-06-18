Sports for the Record: Saturday, June 19, 2021

GOLF
Local
SOUTHERN HILLS
2021 CGA “Rise & Shine” Twilight
1. Daryl and Deanna Woodard and Mike and Karen King, 59.5; 2. Mark and Mary Husband and Stephen and Gayle Allen, 61; 3. Steve and Diane Tuttle and Jeff and Connie Cope, 61.5; 3. Blake and Jenni Martin and Jake and Abby Reid, 61.5.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73.
BROKEN ARROW: Bill Lemon, 84, shot 82.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 79, shot 78.
SOUTH LAKES: Roger Hadicke 83, shot 80; Mike Nietzel, 73, shot 73; Ron Smith 83, shot 79.
