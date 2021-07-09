Sports for the Record: Saturday, July 10, 2021

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

CGA July Twilight: The Olympics!

Net: 1. Kent and Lesley Jaggers and Kent and Diane Bays, 21; 2. John and Stephanie Cole and John and Gwen Fidler, 23; 3. Brad and Roxanna McCrory and Marty and Deb Thalken, 23; 4. John and Sandi Bouchard and Chris and Joan Armstrong, 24.

Time Trial #4

Bob Hays Flight (2:16): John and Sandi Bouchard and Chris and Joan Armstrong.

Carl Lewis Flight (1:19): John and Stephanie Cole and John and Gwen Fidler.

Usain Bolt Flight (1:19): Mike and Lien Alsup and Alan and Dana Rock.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Men’s Guest Day

Gross: 1. James Peachey and Craig Ketchum, 66; 2. Carter Cowan and Rowdy Anthony, 68; 3. Ed Cohlmia and Jack Bentley, 70.

Net: 1. Tim Bart and Patrick Dinneen, 62; 2. Russ Weidner and Terry McDonald, 63; 3. Todd Piles and Dan Piles, 63; 4. Daniel Bass and Dustin Bass, 64; 5. Toshi Hayashi and Jackson Biles, 65.

OAKS