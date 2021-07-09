Sports for the Record: Saturday, July 10, 2021

GOLF
CEDAR RIDGE
CGA July Twilight: The Olympics!
Net: 1. Kent and Lesley Jaggers and Kent and Diane Bays, 21; 2. John and Stephanie Cole and John and Gwen Fidler, 23; 3. Brad and Roxanna McCrory and Marty and Deb Thalken, 23; 4. John and Sandi Bouchard and Chris and Joan Armstrong, 24.
Time Trial #4
Bob Hays Flight (2:16): John and Sandi Bouchard and Chris and Joan Armstrong.
Carl Lewis Flight (1:19): John and Stephanie Cole and John and Gwen Fidler.
Usain Bolt Flight (1:19): Mike and Lien Alsup and Alan and Dana Rock.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Men’s Guest Day
Gross: 1. James Peachey and Craig Ketchum, 66; 2. Carter Cowan and Rowdy Anthony, 68; 3. Ed Cohlmia and Jack Bentley, 70.
Net: 1. Tim Bart and Patrick Dinneen, 62; 2. Russ Weidner and Terry McDonald, 63; 3. Todd Piles and Dan Piles, 63; 4. Daniel Bass and Dustin Bass, 64; 5. Toshi Hayashi and Jackson Biles, 65.
OAKS
Couples 3 Club Tournament
1. Blaine and Elizabeth Bacon, Josh and Dru Bishop, 63; 2. Dave and Susan Rademeyer, Wes and Patt Watkins, 64; 2. Joe and JoAnn Parsons, Steve and Terri Curtis, 64; 4. Wink and Rachel Kopczynski, Jeff and Kelsey Ellson, 65.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Duane Dunham, 60; 2. Mike Hayes, 67; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 69; 4. Gary Lee, 70; 5. Ken Hayes, 72; 5. Charles Webster, 72; 8. George Siler, 73; 8. Have Hohenss, 73; 10. Hank Prideaux, 74; 10. Frank Prentice, 74; 12. Ron Wilson, 75; 13. Mel Hayes, 76; 13. Bob Bell, 76; 15. Mark Clemons, 77.
Holes-in-one
ADAMS: Kathy Brown, No. 6, 140 yards, 3-wood; Carson Rainbolt, No. 6, 152 yards, 8-iron.
BATTLE CREEK: Ross Loughmiller, No. 16, 124 yards, gap wedge.
PATRIOT: Tyler Grubb, No. 13, 148 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Lew Wade, 82, shot 78; Ray White, 85, shot 77.
CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 82, shot 80; Scott Van Dyke, 81, shot 83.
CHEROKEE HILLS: James Brock, 82, shot 82.
LAFORTUNE: Gary Sharp, 74, shot 72; Fred Taylor, 80, shot 71.