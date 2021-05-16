Sports for the Record: Monday, May 17, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Baylor 9, Oklahoma State 3
Texas Tech 13, Oklahoma 2
GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
CGA Foursomes Scramble
Gross: 1. Rich Alexander, Jenn Alexander, Baldy Boyd, Brandi Swan, 68; 2. Shohn Armstrong, Suzy Armstrong, Ken Kee, Tammy Kee, 70.
Net: 1. Chip Meade, Holly Meade, Jeff Jones, Kathy Carleton, 57.4; 2. Mark Allert, Linda Allert, Phillip Marshall, Anne Marshall, 57.6; 3. Allen Rock, Dana Rock, Mark Wilmoth, Deb Wilmoth, 59; 4. Mark Nygren, Sandy Nygren, Rob Cass, Renae Cass, 59.1.
MEADOWBROOK
MGA Handicap Championship
1. Bill Bunting, 138; 2. David Lange, 139; 3. John Halligan, 140; 4. Derrick Scott, 141; 4. Rod Waters, 141; 6. John Harding, 142; 6. Don Conwell, 142; 6. Jim DeWinter, 142; 9. Brian Cook, 143; 9. Andrew Locke, 143; 11. Bruce Lisooey, 144; 12. Berry Britton, 145; 12. Jeremy Hensley, 145; 12. Ken McCoy, 145; 12. Rob Jezek, 145.
THE GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Men's Four-Ball Championship
The Golf Club Flight: Gross: 1. Jamie Voegeli and Ryan Cramer, 2. Jordan Birch and Stephen Carney. Net: 1. JJ Grantham and Taylor Gilpin, 2. Jason Ritter and Randy Hurst.
Scissortail Flight: Gross: 1. Joe Mann and Mark Wilson, 2. Chad Reid and Roy Reid. Net: 1. Tom Jessop and Heath Ritzhaupt, 2. Art Bennett and David Potts.
Fazio Flight: Gross: 1. Paul Ross and Jeremy Fairchild, 2. Chris Sottong and Chad Morrison. Net: 1. Matt Zinn and Paul Mullins, 2. Matt McKinney and Doug Akers.
Redbud Flight: Gross: 1. Jeff Partin and Terry Argue, 2. Andew Garrean and Joh Killingsworth. Net: 1. Mark Sip and George Saxby, 2. Steve Hildebrand and Rusty Thrash.
Hole-in-one
SOUTHERN HILLS (Championship Course): Scott Mabrey, No. 11, 165 yards, 7-Iron.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 72; Glenn Pryor, 78, shot 78.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 78.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 86, shot 83.
TRACK & FIELD
College
Big 12 Championships
At Manhattan, Kan.
Saturday
Men
Teams (Through day two): 1. Iowa State 68 points; 2. Texas 58; 3. Kansas State 57 ; 4. Oklahoma 54; 7. Oklahoma State 18.
Top finishers
Decathlon: 7. Max Braht (OSU), 6,590 points; 8. Jake Dyer (OSU), 6,570; 9. William Edmonds (OSU), 6,512
Shot Put: 10. Torrey Hickel (OSU), 16.51m
3,000 Meter Steeplechase: 2. Ryan Smeeton (OSU), 8:45.77; 6. Jonas Price (OSU), 9:01.21; 7. Will Muirhead (OSU), 9:09.96
Women
Teams (Through day two): 1. Kansas State 71 points; 2. Texas Tech 49.5; 3. Texas 49; 4. Iowa State 38; 6. Oklahoma State 25.5.
Top finishers
Heptathlon: 6. Bailey Golden (OSU), 5,513 points; 9. Maddie Meiner (OSU), 5,271