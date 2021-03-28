Sports for the Record: Monday, March 29, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Mo. Western 8, Northeastern St. 3
Linescores
N. Dakota St. 9, ORU 7
NDSU;360;000;000;--;9;9;0
ORU;010;022;020;--;7;9;0
Loven, Roehrich (6), Nelson (9) and Emanuel; Notary, McCullough (2), Weber (2), Gregory (3), Gaskins (6), Ronan (8), Pierce (8), Scoggins (9) and Jones. W: Loven, 1-0. L: Notary, 0-4. S: Nelson, 4. HR: Coffey, Hall.
Oklahoma St. 8, Kansas St. 2
KSU;001;000;100;--;2;3;2
OSU;030;320;00X;--;8;8;0
McCullough, Torres (4), Ford (5) and Garrett; Wrobleski, Martin (8), Standlee (9) and Mathis. W: Wrobleski, 2-2. L: McCullough, 1-1. HR: Kokoska, Encarnacion-Strand.
Oklahoma 3, Texas 2
OU;002;000;001;--;3;7;1
UT;000;100;010;--;2;5;3
Carmichael, Carter (8), Ruffcorn (8) and Crooks; Kubichek, Witt (7), Nixon (9) and Ardoin. W: Ruffcorn, 2-0. L: Nixon, 1-2.
SOFTBALL
College
Tulsa 8, Louisiana Tech 0
La. Tech;000;00;--;0;8;3
Tulsa;322;10;--;8;9;1
Koenig, Hutchinson (2), Pickett (3) and Court; Scott and Shaw. W: Scott, 1-0. L: Koenig, 0-3. HR: Perry.
Oklahoma 22, Iowa St. 2
OU;325;(10)2;--;22;18;0
ISU;011;00;--;2;4;2
May, Thiede (5) and Elam; Charles, Spelhaugh (4), Mortimer (4) and Ramos. W: May, 9-0. L: Charles, 10-4. HR: Jennings (15), Hansen (14), Donihoo (4).
Oklahoma St. 12, Kansas 0
OSU;216;30;--;12;12;0
KU;000;00;--;0;5;3
Eberle, Simunek (5) and Wright; Goff, Hamilton (3), Todd (3), Mills (5) and Richards. W: Eberle, 10-1. L: Goff, 7-2. HR: Naomi, Busby, Pennington.
BASKETBALL
High school: Girls
Pinnacle All-Conference
Avery Blubaugh, Metro Christian; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall; Joci Lake, Holland Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Landry Williams, Metro Christian.
Honorable Mention
Tessa Edwards, Victory Christian; Katie Elliott, Victory Christian; Lauren Force, Rejoice Christian; Alex Frie, Metro Christian; Allie Gammill, Cascia Hall; Lexi Henson, Rejoice Christian; Landrey Hill, Cascia Hall; Ellie Hoemann, Regent Prep; Kate McElwain, Regent Prep; Lexi Murphy, Lincoln Christian; Sophia Regalado, Holland Hall; Lydia Rice, Regent Prep; Chloe Ricke, Lincoln Christian; Tara Shaw, Rejoice Christian.
MVP: Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian
SOCCER
College: Women
South Dakota 4, Oral Roberts 1
Temple 2, Tulsa 0
TENNIS
College: Men
UCF 4, Oklahoma State 2
Singles: 1. Gabriel Decamps (UCF) def. Matej Vocel, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4; 2. Emile Hudd (OSU) vs. Alan Rubio, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-5, unfinished; 3. Juan Pablo Mazzuchi (UCF) def. Henrik Korsgaard, 6-2, 6-1; 4. Kento Yamada (UCF) def. Mathieu Scaglia, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3; 5. Trey Hilderbrand (UCF) def. Dominik Kellovsky, 6-3, 6-4; 6. Etienne Donnet (OSU) def. Mikhail Sokolovskiy, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Trey Hilderbrand/Bogdan Pavel (UCF) def. Matej Vocel/Henrik Korsgaard, 6-3; 2. Emile Hudd/Dominik Kellovsky (OSU) def. Gabriel Decamps/Juan Pablo Mazzuchi, 6-3; 3. Mathieu Scaglia/Etienne Donnet (OSU) def. Alan Rubio/Kento Yamada, 7-6 (11-9).
GOLF
College: Women
The Bruzzy
Team standings
1. Oklahoma State;284-273--557
3. Oklahoma;287-288--575
OSU individual standings
1. Lianna Bailey;69-66--135
3. M.Hinson-Tolchard;72-69--141
10. Han-Hsuan Yu;73-70--143
19. Rina Tatematsu;77-68--145
31. Hailey Jones;70-76--146
OU individual standings
6.Mikhaela Fortuna;72-70--142
19.Hannah Screen;72-73--145
19.Libby Winans;71-74--145
34.Kaitlin Milligan;72-75--147
34. M.Fernanda Martinez;76-71--147
Local: Holes-in-one
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Brian Crawford, No. 9, 140 yards, 8-iron.
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Randy Phillips, No. 3, 93 yards, gap wedge.
BOXING
Local
USA Boxing 2020 Championships
Elite male 138: Terrance Reed (Tulsa/Engine Room Boxing Gym) def. Luis Torres (Austin, TX) by unanimous decision.
Elite male 138: Angel Mora (Tulsa/Engine Room Boxing Gym) def. Liam Grogan (Jacksonville, NC) by unanimous decision.
Youth male 141: Dempsey Wooten (Tulsa/Engine Room Boxing Gym) def. Danilo Diez (Cape Coral, Florida) by split decision.