Sports for the Record: Monday, April 19, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Missouri Southern 10, Northeastern State 9
Linescores
TCU 12, OSU 6
OSU;000;420;000;--;6;13;0
TCU;100;301;07X;-;12;9;1
Wrobleski, Davis (2), Cheney (4), Bown (6), McLean (7), Osmond (8) and Mathis, Hewitt (8); Ray, Pearson (4), Perez (5), King (8) and Humphreys. W: King, 5-1. L: McLean, 0-1. HR: Encarnacion-Strand, Mathis, Taylor.
Kansas State 8, OU 3
OU;100;020;000;--;3;10;2
KSU;011;042;00X;--;8;14;0
Godman, Smith (3), Taggart (3), Carter (6), Brooks (7), Abram (7), Fowler (8), Ruebeck (8) and Crooks; McCullough, Eckberg (5), Ford (9) and Ceballos, Caplinger (6). W: Eckberg, 3-3. L: Taggart, 1-4. HR: Phillips.
SOFTBALL
College
Tulsa 11, Memphis 6
Memphis;200;031;0;--;6;9;2
Tulsa;060;023;X;--;11;10;4
Lecompte, Nichols (2), Siems (6) and Chism; Delce, Nash (2), Pochop (5) and Keith. W: Nash, 2-1. L: Lecompte, 2-2. S: Pochop, 1. HR: Perry.
Tulsa 10, Memphis 2
Memphis;001;010;--;2;7;2
Tulsa;080;101;--;10;8;0
Ellet, Hilderbrand (2) and Rowland; Scott, Llamas-Howell (5) and Shaw. W: Scott, 3-0. L: Ellet, 0-1.
OSU 11, Baylor 3
Baylor;200;100;--;3;7;3
OSU;061;103;--;11;9;0
Mansell, Rodoni (2) and LaValley; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle, 16-1. L: Mansell, 6-3. HR: Gilbert (2), Busby (14), Alexander (2).
Oklahoma 9, Texas 0
UT;000;00;--;0;6;3
OU;034;2X;--;9;7;0
O'Leary, Jacobsen (3), White (4) and Iakopo; May, Thiede (5) and Elam. W: May, 11-0. L: O'Leary, 9-2. HR: Jennings, Coleman, Elam, Johns.
TENNIS
College: Men
USF 4, TULSA 1
SINGLES: Jakub Wojcik (USF) def. Kody Pearson, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Chase Ferguson (USF) def. Connor Di Marco, 6-3, 6-3; Ivan Yatsuk (USF) def. Stefan Hampe, 7-5, 6-4; Ezequiel Santalla (TU) vs. Antonio Muniz, 6-7, 6-2, 1-1, unfinished; Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) vs. Pierre Luquet, 7-5, 6-6, unfinished; Sergio Gomez Montesa (USF) def. Callum Gale, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
DOUBLES: Rithvik Bollipalli/Jakub Wojcik (USF) def. Kody Pearson/Connor Di Marco, 6-4; Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) def. Chase Ferguson/Manuel Goncalves, 6-3; Ezequiel Santallas/Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) def. Ivan Yatsuk/Antonio Muniz, 6-4.
Oklahoma State 4, Oklahoma 2
SINGLES: Matej Vocel (OSU) def. Jake Van Emburgh, 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Mason Beiler (OU) def. Emile Hudd, 6-4, 6-3; Alex Martinez (OU) def. Henrik Korsgaard, 6-3, 6-4; Mathieu Scaglia (OSU) vs. Nathan Han, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-6, unfinished; Etienne Donnet (OSU) def. Mark Mandlik, 6-4, 6-4; Matisse Bobichon (OSU) def. Welsh Hotard, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Matej Vocel/Emile Hudd (OSU) def. Alex Martinez/Nathan Han, 6-2; Henrik Korsgaard/Dominik Kellovsky (OSU) def. Mark Mandlik/Max Stewart, 6-4; Jake Van Emburgh/Mason Beiler (OU) def. Etienne Donnet/Mathieu Scaglia, 6-2.
SOCCER
College: Women
Northeastern State 3, Central Oklahoma 2
GOLF
College: Women
AAC Championship
Team standings
1. Tulsa;293
TU individual standings
3. Lorena Tseng;72
3. Taylor Dobson;72
11. Lilly Thomas;74
17. Haley Greb;75
34. Titita Loudtragulngam;80
Big 12 Championship
Team standings
1. Oklahoma State;279
4. Oklahoma;287
OSU individual standings
2. Maja Stark;69
5. Isabella Fierro;70
5. Lianna Bailey;70
5. Rina Tatematsu;70
13. Han-Hsuan Yu;72
OU individual standings
2. Mikhaela Fortuna;69
5. Hannah Screen;70
13. Kaitlin Milligan;72
39. Libby Winans;76
41. MF Martinez;77
College: Men
Git-R-Done Husker Invitation
Team results
6. Oral Roberts;307-290-289--886
ORU individual results
13. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;76-69-72--217
34. Jackson Howes;75-76-73--224
37. Mike Biata;77-74-75--226
37. Dustin Hasley;81-76-69--226
44. Jared Strathe;79-71-79--229
Local
SOUTH LAKES
TGA Two Man Challenge
A FLIGHT: 1. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman, 65-97--162; 2. Austin Hannah and Tyler Sullivan, 67-77--164; 3. Jim Langlois and Scott McGhee, 66-103--169; 4. Paul Babb and Todd Raffensperger, 67-103--170; 5. Dell Frazier and Mike Monroe, 63-108--171; 5. Jeffrey Cox and Patrick West, 66-105--171; 7. Rick Cavener and Mark Webster, 67-110--177.
B FLIGHT: 1. Brian Birchell and Jeff Coffman, 70-97--167; 2. Jim Shelley and Joe Tuttle, 69-101--170; 3. Terry Collier and Mike Parham, 70-105--175; 3. Jason Gulley and Thad Leffingwell, 69-106--175; 5. Mike Fenner and Ken MacLeod, 70-106--176; 6. Tom Bauer and Levi Maples, 70-107--177; 7. Jim Lowell and Vince Nerio, 70-108--178; 8. Patrick Bolding and Chris Dennis, 70-126--196.
C FLIGHT: 1. Jeff Enkelmann and Brad Goodman, 74-104--178; 2. Joe Boydston and Ray Raines, 71-109--180; 3. Joe Birdwell and Anthony Richardson, 72-110--182; 4. Obie Bryant and Jason Marks, 71-111--183; 4. Mike and Miles Donaldson, 74-109--183; 6. Scott Starkey and Scott Ward, 71-113--185; 7. T.J. Eckert and Connor Pulley, 71-116--187; 8. Kurt Enkelmann and Josh Love, 71-118--189; 9. Bo Hurt and Tom Mills, 72-120--192; 9. Bobby Biskup and Joe Gho, 74-118--192.
D FLIGHT: 1. John Fulton and Paul Siegerist, 76-105--181; 2. John and Mike Blackmon, 76-107--183; 3. Brett Allred and Stephen Dixon, 79-107--186; 4. Merlin Kilbury and Burch Williams, 76-114--190; 4. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey, 77-113--190; 5. Preston Hicks and David Morey, 79-114--193; 6. Michael Hamrick and Ron Johnson, 90-134--224.
Holes-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Micah Campbell, No. 6, 173 yards, 7-iron; Jason Flegler, No. 6, 158 yards, 7-iron.
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Anthony Manipella, No. 18, 92 yards, 50-degree wedge.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75.
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Steve Mancino, 77, shot 75.