Sports for the Record: Friday, May 28, 2021

GOLF
Local
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Ken Rentz, 61; 2. Bill Erwin, Lloyd Skinner, Rob Jones, Harold Umholtz, Van Robinson, 64; 3. Lee Benest, George Mills, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Reed, 64; 4. Harry Bailey, Craig Crowder, Bob Phillipe, Dave Shouse, 65; 5. Nicki Cooper, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Leon Pritchard, 65; 6. Randy Rice, Frank Wright, Bob Henshaw, Bill Cruikshank, 66; 7. Steve Carlile, Jerry Lewis, Mel Gilbertson, Herman Henderson, 67.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 80.
FOREST RIDGE: Lloyd Walker, 74, shot 70.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Brad Dalton, 74, shot 74.
