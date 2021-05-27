 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Friday, May 28, 2021
Sports for the Record: Friday, May 28, 2021

GOLF

Local

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Ken Rentz, 61; 2. Bill Erwin, Lloyd Skinner, Rob Jones, Harold Umholtz, Van Robinson, 64; 3. Lee Benest, George Mills, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Reed, 64; 4. Harry Bailey, Craig Crowder, Bob Phillipe, Dave Shouse, 65; 5. Nicki Cooper, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Leon Pritchard, 65; 6. Randy Rice, Frank Wright, Bob Henshaw, Bill Cruikshank, 66; 7. Steve Carlile, Jerry Lewis, Mel Gilbertson, Herman Henderson, 67.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 80.

FOREST RIDGE: Lloyd Walker, 74, shot 70.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Brad Dalton, 74, shot 74.

