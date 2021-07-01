 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Friday, July 2, 2021
Sports for the Record: Friday, July 2, 2021

DISC GOLF

Local

RIVERSIDE PARK

Pro Division: 1. Johnny Thompson, 50; 1. Broc Randell, 50.

Advanced Division: 1. Barry Henson, 48; 2. Alan Statum, 49; 3. Loren Bronner, 59.

Intermediate Division: 1. Charlie Wrona, 49; 2. Dustin Wilkens, 57; 3. Jace Kinzer, 58. 

GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Women’s Golf Association Eclectic Tournament

A flight: 1. Janet Griffith, 2. Kaye Hansen, 3. Susan Byrd, 4. Pat Richard.

B flight. 1. Nancy Chrisenbery, 2. Monte Faires, 3. Marilyn DallaRosa, 4. Diane Schmidt.

