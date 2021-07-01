Sports for the Record: Friday, July 2, 2021

DISC GOLF
Local
RIVERSIDE PARK
Pro Division: 1. Johnny Thompson, 50; 1. Broc Randell, 50.
Advanced Division: 1. Barry Henson, 48; 2. Alan Statum, 49; 3. Loren Bronner, 59.
Intermediate Division: 1. Charlie Wrona, 49; 2. Dustin Wilkens, 57; 3. Jace Kinzer, 58.
GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Women’s Golf Association Eclectic Tournament
A flight: 1. Janet Griffith, 2. Kaye Hansen, 3. Susan Byrd, 4. Pat Richard.
B flight. 1. Nancy Chrisenbery, 2. Monte Faires, 3. Marilyn DallaRosa, 4. Diane Schmidt.
