Sports for the Record, Feb. 9, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 6, Southern Nazarene 4
GOLF
College: Men
Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational
Team results
9. Oral Roberts;289-295-289--873
ORU individual results
29. Mike Biata;73-72-72--217
39. Dustin Hasley;73-73-74--220
39. Jackson Howes;72-75-73--220
45. Jared Strathe;79-71-72--222
45. Delbert Brooks;74-73-75--222
53. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;78-75-70--223
63. Jackson Drake;71-80-79--230
68. Maico Vega;79-77-77--233
College:Women
Texas State Invitational
Team standings
1. Tulsa;-12
TU individual standings
1. Lorena Tseng;-11
3. Haley Greb;-5
4. Lilly Thomas;-1
39. Taylor Dobson;+5
55. Tita Loudtragulngam;+10
