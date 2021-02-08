 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record, Feb. 9, 2021
agate

Sports for the Record, Feb. 9, 2021

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern State 6, Southern Nazarene 4

GOLF

College: Men

Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational

Team results

9. Oral Roberts;289-295-289--873

ORU individual results

29. Mike Biata;73-72-72--217

39. Dustin Hasley;73-73-74--220

39. Jackson Howes;72-75-73--220

45. Jared Strathe;79-71-72--222

45. Delbert Brooks;74-73-75--222

53. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;78-75-70--223

63. Jackson Drake;71-80-79--230

68. Maico Vega;79-77-77--233

College:Women

Texas State Invitational

Team standings

1. Tulsa;-12

TU individual standings

1. Lorena Tseng;-11

3. Haley Greb;-5

4. Lilly Thomas;-1

39. Taylor Dobson;+5

55. Tita Loudtragulngam;+10

