Sporting KC II survives late scare for 2-1 win over FC Tulsa

Notable: Wilson Harris’ 20th career USL goal was the winner in the 55th minute, on Dillon Serna’s second assist of the night. Harris also had the winning goal in a preseason match in Tulsa. Fredinho Mompremier, who played for Tulsa in 2019, opened the scoring on a one-timer off a cross by Serna in the 20th minute. Tulsa’s Ariel Martinez tied it at 1 in the 39th minute. ... Tulsa lost despite a 25-9 shot advantage. “We created opportunities, but the execution wasn’t there,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “We just have to be a lot better finishing off moments.” ... At the 8:46 mark, the teams kneeled together at midfield for 1:46 while the season-high crowd of 2,790 was invited to stand against racism. The stoppage was supposed to have started at the 7-minute mark and last 1:46, until 8:46, but the game situation delayed it. Similar player-led moments occurred around the United Soccer League on Saturday. “It’s good each team shows unity and are able to make a stance together,” Nsien said. “... I think it’s important for everyone to use their platform to the best of their ability to show we don’t accept those things that happen in the world.” ... Tulsa has lost two in a row and Kansas City has won two in a row. ... Fans booed loudly as the game officials left the field.