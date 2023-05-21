Clay Emge, 33, of Tyler, Texas, won the 2023 Certified Piedmontese Beef Ironman Tulsa competition Sunday, crossing the finish line of the 140.6-mile triathlon at 4:40 p.m. in 8 hours, 55 minutes and 10 seconds.

Emge, an engineer by trade racing as part of Team Every Man Jack, finished the 2.4-mile swim in 58:50, finishing seventh overall.

He finished the 112-mile bicycle ride in 4:47:18, finishing third overall, and he finished first overall in the 26.2-mile marathon, completing the run in 3:03:39.

All of that combined to put him well ahead of the competition. The second-place finisher, Ross Harper of Great Britain’s Clapham Chasers, came in 12:37 behind him at 9:07:47.

But Emge’s short time in the event’s two transition sections undoubtedly helped. He spent only 3 minutes and 24 seconds in the swim-to-bike transition and only 2:02 in the bike-to-run transition.

As speedy as he was, Emge, who has been racing for eight years, still fell short of his personal best for a full Ironman, which is 8:28:00.

The first woman across the finish line was Tulsan Jessica Jones Lasley, who finished just before 5:30 p.m. in 9 hours, 43 minutes and 49 seconds.

Lasley, who led the field of 106 women competing in the full Ironman, finished in 13th place overall.

Lasley finished the 2.4-mile swim in 1:04:37, the 112-mile bike race in 5:11:55 and the 26.2-mile run in 3:21:28. Like Emge, she didn’t spend much time in the transition areas, leaving the swim-to-bike transition after only 4:24 and completing 1:28 transition between the bike and run courses.

This year’s Ironman event is the last official installment of a three-year package deal. Organizers announced last month in a Facebook post that after consideration of the 2024 North American race calendar, they will discontinue the Ironman Tulsa and Ironman 70.3 Tulsa triathlons after this year’s races.

But River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards said recently that the decision not to return next year might not be the final word for the future of the event in Tulsa.

“To my knowledge, Ironman’s true desire is to try to wrap this into the completion of Zink Lake,” which will become a reality after the rebuilding of Zink Dam on the Arkansas River near 31st Street in Tulsa.

That would allow all three legs of the race — the swimming, biking and running — to take place much more centrally to downtown Tulsa and also would allow the current separate transition areas to be condensed into one location.

“I think taking a year off and then maybe hitting the reset button is going to be a very good thing for the event,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who completed Ironman Tulsa 2022 last May when he was the Parks and Recreation Department director for the city of Sand Springs, this year partnered with Tulsan Paige McClung and Conner Shipman of Sand Springs, who graduated from high school about 16 hours earlier, to win the half-distance Ironman 70.3 Tulsa as a relay team, finishing in 5:15:05.