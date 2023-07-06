Less than two months remain until the commencement of the 2023 college football season.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 conference released its preseason media poll. Oklahoma was picked to finish third with Oklahoma State sitting the median mark of the 14 conference teams at seventh.

It marks OU's first projection outside of a top-two finish since 2015, and OSU's worst in the conference's current round-robin format.

The Sooners are coming off a 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) 2022 campaign, which featured a seventh-place conference finish and the program's first losing season since 1998 -- the latter years of the John Blake era. However, optimism adorns after a narrow three-point loss to top 10-ranked Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

OU garnered 16 transfer portal additions in the offseason, complimented by the nation's No. 6 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. It returns starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel -- who tossed 25 touchdowns for 3,168 yards and a 75.0 QBR in 2022 -- and adds former five-star recruit and 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Jackson Arnold.

The Cowboys look to rebound from a treacherous ending to their 2022 season, concluding a 7-6 finish (4-5 Big 12) after a 6-1 start and a top 10 national ranking.

OSU lost 18 players from last year's roster to the transfer portal, highlighted by the departure of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, who spent the past five seasons with the Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lacy was drafted in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. Wide receiver Braydon Johnson, kicker Tanner Brown, punter Tom Hutton, long snapper Matt Hembrough and fellow defensive linemen Brock Martin and Brendon Evers all exhausted eligibility.

The Cowboys reeled in former Texas Tech starting quarterback Alan Bowman, who spent three seasons with the Red Raiders from 2018-20, and the past two at Michigan as a backup. OSU returns redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Rangel, who appeared in four games last season, including the latter two. Former three-star prospect, Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and Elite 11 participant, Zane Flores also complies OSU's quarterback room.

Big 12 media days will take place on July 12 and 13. The Sooners will be represented by second-year coach Brent Venables, Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu and linebacker Danny Stutsman.

The Cowboys' delegation will include coach Mike Gundy -- who enters his 19th season at the helm -- linebacker Collin Oliver, cornerback Korie Black, wide receiver Brennan Presley and offensive lineman Preston Wilson.

2023 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll:

1. Texas

2. Kansas State

3. Oklahoma

4. Texas Tech

5. TCU

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State

8. Central Florida

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia