Oklahoma's own Xavier Robinson has decided to stay home, verbally committing to the Sooners on Tuesday.

Oklahoma landed a commitment from three-star running back Xavier Robinson on Tuesday, its first in-state pledge of the 2024 recruiting class and ninth overall.

Robinson, an Oklahoma City native, attends Carl Albert High School. He’s ranked the No. 764 player nationally and No. 58 running back overall, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect chose the Sooners over Iowa State and also held offers from Oklahoma State, Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. Robinson was primarily recruited by OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

As a junior last season, Robinson finished with an impressive 2,598 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, en route to winning a Class 5A State Championship and being named MaxPreps’ Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year.

And for his senior season, Robinson will take handoffs from another Sooners commit, 2025 four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, who announced earlier this month he was transferring to Carl Albert High from Rock Hill High School in Frisco, Texas.

Robinson is the Sooners’ third commitment in the last week after three-star receiver Dozie Ezukanma and four-star linebacker James Nesta announced back-to-back commitments on June 20.

Oklahoma is also heavily pursuing a pair of fellow 2024 runners in Taylor Tatum and Caden Durham.

Tatum, who’s down to the Sooners and USC, is the nation’s No. 1-ranked running back and No. 33 overall player. Durham, a speedster also offered by OU’s track program, is the No. 10 running back and No. 101 overall prospect, according to 247’s Composite.

Oklahoma also signed a pair of early enrollee running backs last spring in Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers to join expected contributors Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Marcus Major.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Timeline: Big 12 formation, team changes through the years 1994-96: Big 12 Conference forms from SWC and Big Eight 2010-11: Colorado, Nebraska leave for Pac 12, Big Ten 2011: Texas' 'Longhorn Network' ESPN deal; Big 12's Fox deal 2011-12: SEC adds Texas A&M and Missouri; OU and OSU consider Pac-12 2011-12: TCU and West Virginia join; Big 12 gets new commissioner 2016-17: Big 12 considers expansion; declines July 2021: OU and Texas may leave for SEC July 30, 2021: OU, Texas regents vote to accept SEC invitations Sept. 10, 2021: Big 12 unanimously accepts four new members June 10, 2022: AAC reaches agreement for teams to join Big 12 in 2023 Feb. 9, 2023: OU and Texas to join SEC in 2024 May 5, 2023: OU regents approve move to SEC Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now