Sooners' focus remains forward to Venables era, not looking in rearview mirror to 'disappointing' 2021 campaign

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs spent Thursday walking around AT&T Stadium’s football field.

It’s hallowed ground for Big 12 schools. All want to spend December’s first weekend playing for a league championship inside the luxurious venue.

Downs has never played in the stadium. A freshman last season, his OU team was the first in five seasons to miss playing in the title game in Arlington.

The 2022 campaign brings a clean slate for Sooners football. There’s a new coach in Brent Venables, an opportunity to rebuild a broken streak that included six straight league titles, and the chance to look toward the future instead of live in the past.

“Coach Venables has this analogy,” Downs said during Big 12 Media Day activities. “You got the rearview mirror and you got your windshield in front of you. If you stare at the rearview mirror and you see everything that’s behind you, you are eventually going to end up in a ditch or you’re going to run off the road or you are going to crash.

“We can’t look at the rearview mirror anymore. We have to pay attention to the road, where we’re going and not settling for what’s behind us or where we are at now. We have to enjoy the journey.

“Looking ahead, I have huge expectations. I think that we have a really talented team. I think we have a lot of energy and excitement right now. And I think we’re about to have a great fall camp.”

OU’s players will report on Aug. 4 to being preparations for the 2022 season.

Woodi Washington said last season was “definitely tough.”

“Because that’s what we’re here to do — win Big 12 championships and try to win a natty,” Washington said. “It’s definitely disappointing.

“With the new coaching staff, I think we have a great shot to go back and win another Big 12 before it’s all said and done.”

For the first time since 2015, the Sooners are not the league favorite. Baylor, the defending champion, was voted into that spot.

Oklahoma also didn’t have a preseason All-Big 12 selection on offense or defense. Punter Michael Turk was the only player pegged by conference media that voted for the panel.

Was that a big surprise for the team? Could it provide motivation?

“I wouldn’t say it was a surprise,” OU wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “If you look back at last year, it was a very off year and especially with all the changes that have happened around this program, it’s a crazy, crazy time.

“And at the end of the day, now we’re focused on this upcoming year. Basically, preseason is just a reflection of last year. At the end of the day, there’s nothing we can do about it. We’re just looking forward to next season and we’ll see how it looks at the end of the year.”

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel — a first-year player on the roster — joined Mims, Downs and Washington during the trip to Arlington.

He was asked if the team had a chip on its shoulder since there was no representation on the all-conference team. He said no, that it was a “beautiful” thing.

“It’s a beautiful thing when nobody’s on it or if everyone’s on it,” Gabriel said. “It’s preseason and you still have to go out there and earn it every single week. That’s why we play the game, to find out who wins and who loses.

“We’re just going to control what we can control.”