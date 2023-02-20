Oklahoma

Record: 8-1

Looking back: Oklahoma dropped the first game of the season, a 4-3 nonconference decision at Baylor after winning the season’s first eight games. The Sooners earned five-inning wins over Longwood (10-0), Stephen F. Austin (22-0) and Army (9-0) before the setback against Baylor.

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play in the prestigious Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. The highlighted game is Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. contest against UCLA. OU will play Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Texas A&M (5) on Friday, Utah (11:30 a.m.) and Loyola Marymount (2 p.m.) on Saturday. All games will be broadcast on subscription-based FloSoftball.

Notable: Freshman Jocelyn Erickson (team-high .556 batting average) had an 11-RBI day in two wins on Saturday. She also leads the team with four home runs. … Grace Lyons (.429), Haley Lee (.409) and Rylie Boone (.400) are hitting at least .400 this season. … Alyssa Brito has nine hits this season, with eight being extra-base hits. Her slugging percentage is .880. … Nicole May (2-0) has a 0.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

Oklahoma State

Record: 8-1

Looking back: The Cowgirls dominated the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, winning all five of their games with four coming from run-rule victories. OSU scored 8-plus runs in each game, and highlighted the weekend with a 10-9 walk-off win against No. 8 Virginia Tech.

Looking ahead: OSU heads to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the Troy Cox Classic. The Cowgirls will play four games, starting with a doubleheader Friday against New Mexico (10 a.m.) and Nebraska (12:30 p.m.). On Saturday OSU will play CSU Bakersfield at 10 a.m. and New Mexico State at 12:30 p.m. before heading to El Paso for a game against UTEP on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Notable: Four Cowgirls are batting above .400 to start the season, with infielder Rachel Becker leading all, hitting .500. She’s followed by outfielder Tallen Edwards (.464), shortstop Kiley Naomi (.458) and outfielder Katelynn Carwile (.417). OSU used five different pitchers to this point, will all throwing at least four innings of work. As a unit, the team has allowed 25 runs across nine games.

Tulsa

Record: 5-5

Looking ahead: The Hurricane will play five games in the South Alabama Invitational starting Thursday. Games will be against South Alabama, Furman, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

Looking back: In the Southern Miss Tournament, TU won four of five games, with the lone loss coming in a 1-0 outcome against Jacksonville State. Two of the victories were shutouts.

Notable: Through 10 games, Haley Morgan is batting .469 and has 11 runs and Celeste Wood leads the team with 10 RBI. ... Maura Moore, coming off an All-America junior-college season, is 3-1, highlighted by a nine-strikeout performance against Texas Tech in her debut.