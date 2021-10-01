Watch now: Sean Lewis set to return for FC Tulsa's home match against Memphis

Lewis back for home match

Notable: Goalkeeper Sean Lewis, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury for the past 3 1/2 matches, is expected to be available for FC Tulsa. "Sean has had a real good week of training, he looks like himself," FC coach Michael Nsien said. "The keepers overall have been consistent (the past two months). I think what was hurting us early in the year with them was that there were good performances and then not so great. But they’ve found their balance and their rhythm. The backline is also doing a good job of protecting them. So I think overall defensively, from the back to the front, has been a big improvement.” ... FC Tulsa is coming off a 1-1 draw at Sporting KC II on Sept. 24. ... Memphis is three points behind OKC Energy for the Central's fourth and final playoff slot, but Memphis has three matches in hand. Tulsa, in third place, leads Memphis by seven points. Memphis is 3-1-1 in its past five matches ... Memphis' Kyle Murphy is tied for third in USL Championship with 15 goals. Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said about how to stop Murphy, "It’s just about respecting what he does. He’s very good at scoring half-chances. He doesn’t necessarily need a full, glaring, wide-open chance at goal, but he’s not afraid to shoot and it only takes one for him. It can be non-existent for 80 minutes and then all of a sudden, boom — he has one. So it’s about being aware of it and not taking any plays off.” ... Dario Suarez leads Tulsa with nine goals. ... Nsien said about Avionne Flanagan's debut for FC Tulsa against Sporting KC II: “Flanagan came in right away, had a good interception, and completed his passes. He’s bonded really well with the guys and feels like a part of the group already. When his number is called, he’ll be ready. He’s excited to be here and we’re happy to have him. He seems like a positive addition for sure.”