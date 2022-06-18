Watch Now: New FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr looks for club to get `younger' and `quicker'

Last year, Orange County SC made a midseason coaching change that led to the team winning the USL Championship title.

New FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr is hopeful that his club's coaching move Friday will also result in an extended postseason run.

FC Tulsa is 4-8-3 and just outside of playoff position after a 1-6-3 slide that led to assistant Donovan Ricketts being named interim head coach Friday after a decision was made not to renew Michael Nsien's contract that expires at the end of the season.

"I think we're going to make the playoffs and make some noise," Doerr said.

Nsien was USL Championship's fourth-longest tenured head coach at four years when the decision was made after a scoreless draw Wednesday night at the lowly New York Red Bulls II. He led FC Tulsa to playoff berths the past two years.

"Not an easy one and certainly not a decision we took lightly," Doerr said. "You won't find a classier guy and nicer family man and he has done unbelievable things for this club and elevating FC Tulsa in the way it was viewed in the league by players, by fans, by the community.

"Really thankful for everything he's done to get us to this point. We just felt at this time we needed to make a move in fairness to him and the club. His contract was up at the end of the season, and ownership and Michael had long discussions that if they weren't going to renew his deal for next year he wanted to be afforded the opportunity to find a different job."

Doerr, who had been in the NHL's Florida Panthers' front office until being hired as FC Tulsa's president, has been busy in his first few days back in pro soccer. He has worked previously for San Antonio and Phoenix in the USL Championship.

"It's certainly been crazy," Doerr said about his first 72 hours on the job with FC Tulsa.

On Saturday morning, Doerr met with FC Tulsa's players before going to the club's "Soccer Saturday" at Philbrook, where he met with Tulsa media for the first time. He then planned to watch Saturday's USL matches in preparation for potential roster moves. Doerr said a move will be announced soon. FC Tulsa's next match is Wednesday at Memphis, and the next home match is June 25 against Charleston.

"Going forward, we have full confidence in Donovan and (assistant Nemanja) Vukovic," Doerr said. "I left the meeting and they had me more inspired than ever there's a lot of room left to improve with this team.

"In this league you win with speed. I think we need to improve our pace. Credit to Michael (Nsien) to switching (recently) to the three-back system (3-4-3 formation). We had an issue on the defensive side of the ball, but now we have an offensive issue. We haven't scored in more than 180 minutes; it's hard to attract fans that way. We fixed one thing, now we have another issue, we've got to find that happy medium; we're going to get younger, going to get quicker."

Lack of on-field continuity due to key players Joaquin Rivas, Ronald Rodriguez and Jorge Corrales being called up to national teams hasn't helped FC Tulsa's record, as all of them have missed numerous games. Having players with national teams is a mixed blessing.

"To be fair to Michael it handcuffed him," Doerr said. "It's tough, it goes both ways. Ronald makes an unbelievable tackle against Tim Weah and you hear FC Tulsa mentioned on a national broadcast. You get that attention to the club and city.

"But to bring a trophy to Tulsa, it's a little difficult when you have multiple guys (gone from the team). We'll be strategic about how many guys we have on national teams, their positions and how often they go, but it's tough. These guys want to represent their country. It's a balance, we think about it; it's tough to have them gone for an extended period of time."

Doerr wants a coach who is good with younger players.

"Our roster is a little bit on the older side; we want to inject some youth and some pace on to our roster," Doerr said. "So when we look at a coach, when you look at successful coaches in this league they have prior USL experience. Nothing's off the table, but prior (USL) experience is vital as a player or coach and somebody who can bring along younger players.

"We're going to have a few under-20 players next year, so this next coach is going to have to develop young talent and move them on to higher levels. We want energy, we want leadership and I also want someone who is innovative and willing to challenge the norm and someone who is going to embrace Tulsa and want Tulsa to be home. We don't want it just be a stopover and be here for a year or two."

A new training facility or stadium could be in the club's future.

"It's something the Craft family talks about every day," Doerr said about FC Tulsa's owners. "I think I've talked about it every day in the three days I've been here. The current setup (at ONEOK Field) is a lot better than it used to be. I think it feels more like an authentic soccer match and authentic soccer setting with the way field is laid out. Back in the day when we used to come here, we used to joke it was an indoor soccer game that just happened to be outside with how tight the field was.

"It's important, but so is a training facility potentially. We have to prioritize all of that. We can't use that (stadium or training facility) as an excuse as why we are not a premier club. We still need to draw 6,000-7,000 fans a night and we need to win.

"We've got to be more creative and give fans a reason to come out. On the field it starts with winning. You also have to be entertaining and play an entertaining brand of soccer, and on the business side we've got to have a hook. At Phoenix we had $1 beer night. How can we make this more fun and engaging? We've got to get outside our comfort zone and try to do different things."

So what attracted Doerr to FC Tulsa?

"I think it's a sleeping giant, not only the club but the city. And from a club standpoint you can't get a better ownership group than the Crafts. In terms of what they commit to the roster — we spend in the top third in this league, maybe higher than that on our roster. We don't have an investment issue. We have all the tools and resources we need here to be successful. We just have to go do it now.

"If you have an ownership group that's committed to spend that type of money on the roster, you should win."

