Watch now: Marlon's late flurry lifts FC Tulsa past Memphis

At that point, a draw would have felt almost like a loss for FC Tulsa (9-9-1, 28 points), which dominated a scoreless first half.

“The mindset’s three points we’re going to win, that’s really what it comes down,” FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said about the team’s reaction after the tying goal. “We’re frustrated, we’re not getting that clean sheet, but we’re going to find a way to win.”

Bourgeois, who moved from center to right back late, then sent a cross to Marlon, who kicked it into the net from just outside the left post in the second of seven minutes during stoppage time. Nsien remembered that Bourgeois had created several good scoring chances from the right back position in limited time during a 1-0 loss on July 24 at Memphis.

“Experience tells us that Bradley can go and create opportunities,” Nsien said. “He has a huge engine, and he always wants to drive the team forward and get results for the team. That’s what a leader does.”

Bourgeois added, “I credited the coaching staff for having the faith in me to push me forward. I had played center back all game, and then in the last five or 10 minutes they sent me forward. ... I just tried to put the ball in a good area, and credit to Marlon.”