Watch now: Marlon's late flurry lifts FC Tulsa past Memphis

For the second consecutive home match, Marlon Santos’ late offensive fireworks lifted FC Tulsa.
Marlon’s second goal of the night, early in stoppage time, gave FC Tulsa a 2-1 victory over Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday at ONEOK Field.
“Marlon’s a dynamic player,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.
In Tulsa’s previous home match Aug. 7, Marlon scored the tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute against Birmingham Legion FC.
“It’s incredible,” Marlon said through an interpreter (translated from Portuguese by FC Tulsa president James Cannon) about the excitement of scoring another late winning goal at home. “The fans come out and bring us up with their cheering and to be able to give them something back and feed off the energy they bring the team, it’s just incredible.”
Marlon didn’t enter Wednesday’s match until the 59th minute and it was 0-0 until he scored on a header from just outside the right post in the 80th minute, converting Jorge Corrales’ long cross.
“Imagine a team that’s tired ... and Marlon coming on; that can be frightening,” Nsien said. “The expectation for him to come on more than halfway through the game, after wearing them down, we knew he could go and make things happen.”
But seven minutes later, Memphis’ Kyle Murphy, one of USL Championship’s hottest scorers, produced a goal in his sixth consecutive match as he drove past two FC Tulsa players and blasted a close-range shot through goalkeeper Sean Lewis for a 1-1 tie.
At that point, a draw would have felt almost like a loss for FC Tulsa (9-9-1, 28 points), which dominated a scoreless first half.
“The mindset’s three points we’re going to win, that’s really what it comes down,” FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said about the team’s reaction after the tying goal. “We’re frustrated, we’re not getting that clean sheet, but we’re going to find a way to win.”
Bourgeois, who moved from center to right back late, then sent a cross to Marlon, who kicked it into the net from just outside the left post in the second of seven minutes during stoppage time. Nsien remembered that Bourgeois had created several good scoring chances from the right back position in limited time during a 1-0 loss on July 24 at Memphis.
“Experience tells us that Bradley can go and create opportunities,” Nsien said. “He has a huge engine, and he always wants to drive the team forward and get results for the team. That’s what a leader does.”
Bourgeois added, “I credited the coaching staff for having the faith in me to push me forward. I had played center back all game, and then in the last five or 10 minutes they sent me forward. ... I just tried to put the ball in a good area, and credit to Marlon.”
FC Tulsa moved into third place in the tight Eastern Conference Central Division, while Memphis (5-6-6, 21 points) stayed in seventh as the result of Marlon’s two goals coming off the bench.
“You can’t always expect two goals, but I knew he would be dangerous,” Nsien said.
FC Tulsa 2, Memphis 901 FC 1
Memphis;0;1—;1
Tulsa;0;2;—;2
Goals: Memphis, Murphy 11, 87’; Tulsa, Marlon 5 (Corrales) 80’, Marlon 6 (Bourgeois) 90+2’. Shots: Memphis 11, Tulsa 13. Saves: Memphis, Scott 4; Tulsa, Lewis 1. Fouls: Memphis 11, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: Memphis (2), Dacres, Reynolds; Tulsa (2), Moloto, Jadama. A: 2,302.