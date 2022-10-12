Watch Now: Marcus Epps, Austin Wormell lead FC Tulsa past Monterey Bay

For some players on clubs eliminated from playoff contention, the season can't send soon enough.

However, for FC Tulsa's Marcus Epps, the season's end is coming too quickly.

On Wednesday night, Epps scored his first two goals in his ninth appearance since being acquired by FC Tulsa in a trade with Phoenix Rising in late July.

"It's always ending too soon," Epps said after the 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay F.C. at ONEOK Field. "It's always great to end on a high. We're not done now, one more to go and just keep our head focused until then."

FC Tulsa (12-15-6), which hosts Memphis 901 FC in the season finale Saturday night, is 2-0-1 since going to its youth movement after it was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The end also will arrive Saturday for Monterey Bay (12-17-4), which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to Tulsa.

Epps' first goal came in the seventh minute. Rodrigo da Costa started the attack as he passed ahead to Dario Suarez, who fed Epps on left wing and he fired a 12-yard shot past goalkeeper Antony Siaha and inside the left post.

"It's a huge weight off your shoulders when you get your first (goal) for a club," Epps said.

His second goal came in the 83rd minute as Tulsa native Ciaran Winters picked up his first assist with FC Tulsa. Winters' pass from right wing found Epps breaking behind the Monterey back line, and Epps flicked a left-footed shot past Siaha.

"You can never get enough goals," said Epps, who has 22 goals in his USL Championship career. "That's something I strive to do in my game and an area I want to improve in. Whenever it goes into the back of the net it's pure bliss."

Epps had two goals for Phoenix before joining Tulsa. He nearly gave FC Tulsa a hat trick for the second consecutive match as he broke in alone on Siaha in the 88th minute, but couldn't convert the opportunity.

"The coaching staff has done a great job helping me to learn the tactics and get integrated, so I thank the staff and the players," Epps said. "It took a little moment to build the chemistry, but you can see now out there that it’s a joy for me to be playing with these guys and we got our reward tonight. I’m very thankful.”

Two goals turned out to be plenty for FC Tulsa as Austin Wormell delivered a stellar effort with four saves in the first half to keep Monterey Bay from tying the match. He made diving stops to deny Hunter Gorskie's shot that came off a corner kick in the 13th minute and to rob Chase Boone in the 20th minute.

“There was five minutes there where it seemed like they had countless corner kicks, but everyone locked it down and we did our job keeping it out of the goal,” Wormell said.

Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate, posted his fifth shutout of the season.

“Austin has really done well this season and keeping a clean sheet that often at home just speaks volumes for him and where he is at in his career," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "I am really proud of Austin. Me, as a goalkeeper, I enjoy clean sheets, so I know he is enjoying these clean sheets too. Especially at home and in front of his family.”

FC Tulsa improved to 9-4-3 at home in its first match at ONEOK Field since Sept. 7. The match was postponed from Saturday after Monterey Bay players voted not to play while the league investigated an alleged racial remark made by a Tampa Bay player during Monterey's Oct. 2 game.

"It has been a long time since we were back in front of the home fans, and friends and family for me," Wormell said. "It felt really good to be back. I’m a little bummed it wasn’t on Saturday in front of a record-setting crowd, but still, fans came out and supported us all the way, so it was nice.”

FC TULSA 2, MONTEREY BAY 0

Monterey;0;0;—;0

Tulsa;1;1;—;2

Goals: Tulsa, Epps 3 (Suarez) 7’, Epps 4 (Winters) 83'. Shots: MB 13, Tulsa 10. Saves: MB, Siaha 4; Tulsa, Wormell 4. Fouls: MB 10, Tulsa 8. Yellow cards: MB (2), Fehr, Gorskie. A: 5,135.