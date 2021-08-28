Watch now: Lebo Moloto sparks FC Tulsa past Atlanta United 2

On Saturday night, Moloto scored twice — his first two goals of the season — to lead FC Tulsa to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United 2 at ONEOK Field.

“We started to ask a little bit more from him, moving higher up the field,” Nsien said. “I expected more assists with his combination play, but I am asking him to take 2-3 shots a game and he’s finding the back of the net.

“He’s gone above and beyond what I asked for him. Assists are what I expect, but for him to add goals to his game that takes us to another level.”

Moloto, whose last previous goal was Aug. 19, 2020, came close to breaking his goal drought in Wednesday’s win over Memphis 901 FC.

“Last game I feel I had a couple chances I should’ve put away,” Moloto said. “I didn’t, so to be able to finally score not one but two today kind of felt great.”

Moloto’s two goals came in a four-minute span, that included a hydration break, during the first half.

In the 30th minute, Moloto snapped a 1-1 tie as he directed home a shot from close range after receiving a nifty pass from Dario Suarez off a long, lofted cross from Rodrigo da Costa.

“Dario did all the work,” Moloto said.