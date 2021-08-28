Watch now: Lebo Moloto sparks FC Tulsa past Atlanta United 2

On Saturday night, Moloto scored twice — his first two goals of the season — to lead FC Tulsa to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United 2 at ONEOK Field.
“We started to ask a little bit more from him, moving higher up the field,” Nsien said. “I expected more assists with his combination play, but I am asking him to take 2-3 shots a game and he’s finding the back of the net.
“He’s gone above and beyond what I asked for him. Assists are what I expect, but for him to add goals to his game that takes us to another level.”
Moloto, whose last previous goal was Aug. 19, 2020, came close to breaking his goal drought in Wednesday’s win over Memphis 901 FC.
“Last game I feel I had a couple chances I should’ve put away,” Moloto said. “I didn’t, so to be able to finally score not one but two today kind of felt great.”
Moloto’s two goals came in a four-minute span, that included a hydration break, during the first half.
In the 30th minute, Moloto snapped a 1-1 tie as he directed home a shot from close range after receiving a nifty pass from Dario Suarez off a long, lofted cross from Rodrigo da Costa.
“Dario did all the work,” Moloto said.
Moloto made it 3-1 when he intercepted goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo’s pass, took 3-4 steps to his right and fired home a shot from 16 yards just inside the right post. Experience against Rios Novo helped lead to that goal.
“He likes to take chances,” Moloto said. “He likes to play and I made sure I put myself in a spot where if he mis-hits it, I’m in a good spot to try to win the ball.”
Moments later, FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis made a big save on Machop Chol, who was playing in only his third USL match of the year after making seven appearances in the MLS. Chol had tied it at 1 in the 18th minute on a rebound after Lewis made the initial save on Phillip Goodrum’s shot.
In the 89th minute, Lewis made a dazzling save on Matias Benitez’s header from close range to keep the two-goal lead.
“Big saves from Sean, those are moments that inspire us to go another 10-12 minutes at a high level,” Nsien said. “He made a save or two that were important to keep the match where it was.”
Lewis, who struggled due to injuries early in the season before sitting out six matches, allowed only three goals during FC Tulsa’s 3-0 week.
“I’m extremely happy for him,” Nsien said. “He’s a keeper that we expected. He was one of the top two or three keepers (in USL) last year and now he’s found his form and that makes us a dangerous team.”
FC Tulsa (10-9-1, 31 points) solidified its spot in the Central Division playoff race and ensured it would hold third place as Atlanta (25 points) fell to 6-9-7.
FC Tulsa 3, Atlanta United 2 1
Atlanta;1;0;—;1
Tulsa;3;0—;3
Goals: Atlanta, Chol 1 (Goodrum) 18’; Tulsa, Sheldon 2 (Jadama) 14’, Moloto 1 (Suarez) 30’, Moloto 2 34’. Shots: Atlanta 9, Tulsa 15. Saves: Atlanta, Rios Novo 3; Tulsa, Lewis 3. Fouls: Atlanta 15, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: Atlanta (5), Fewo, Washington, McFadden, Diop, Benitez; Tulsa (3), Jadama, Sheldon, Suarez. A: 3,221.