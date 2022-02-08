Watch now: `High expectations' for FC Tulsa as preseason opener nears

"It takes time. The more we can be together, the more we can be open to listening, to learning, things will (come) together."

During the 2018 preseason, Silva had a memorable moment against Tulsa in Kansas City when he was with Swope Park as he scored on a curling 25-yard free kick.

FC Tulsa’s first 2022 preseason match is next week on Feb. 17 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Tucson, Arizona. The regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery, and the home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa started training camp indoors last week due to wintry weather. Tuesday was the team's first full day outside as it was sunny with the temperature eventually reaching the mid-60s.

"It's a lot warmer inside, but it's nice to get out on the bigger pitch and playing in more realistic-type spaces," FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said. "But we don't mind being inside, it simulates playing in tight spaces.

"It's been good to have the switch-up and the change, but we're glad to be outside."

FC Tulsa returns most of its key players from last season.