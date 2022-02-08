Watch now: `High expectations' for FC Tulsa as preseason opener nears

Matheus Silva was FC Tulsa's first free agent signee during the offseason.
The defender from Brazil returns to USL Championship this year after playing in the league from 2016-20. He spent last season with Figueirense FC in Brazil.
Silva is familiar with Tulsa, going back to when the team was known as the Roughnecks, as an opponent and is impressed by the franchise's improvement through the years that includes consecutive playoff appearances the past two seasons.
"Tulsa has taken a big change to its brand from the time I was back in the U.S.," Silva said after coach Michael Nsien led the team's two-a-day training sessions Tuesday at Titan Sports and Performance Center.
"I was really excited to come to join Mike and his coaching staff because what they have done speaks for itself."
Silva, 25, also has played in the USL with Arizona United, Reno 1868, Miami, Swope Park and Hartford. In addition, he made five MLS appearances with San Jose in 2016.
Training camp is a key time for Silva and other FC Tulsa newcomers as they connect with new teammates.
"It's extremely important because that's where we build our foundation," Silva said.
"It takes time. The more we can be together, the more we can be open to listening, to learning, things will (come) together."
During the 2018 preseason, Silva had a memorable moment against Tulsa in Kansas City when he was with Swope Park as he scored on a curling 25-yard free kick.
FC Tulsa’s first 2022 preseason match is next week on Feb. 17 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Tucson, Arizona. The regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery, and the home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.
FC Tulsa started training camp indoors last week due to wintry weather. Tuesday was the team's first full day outside as it was sunny with the temperature eventually reaching the mid-60s.
"It's a lot warmer inside, but it's nice to get out on the bigger pitch and playing in more realistic-type spaces," FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said. "But we don't mind being inside, it simulates playing in tight spaces.
"It's been good to have the switch-up and the change, but we're glad to be outside."
FC Tulsa returns most of its key players from last season.
"New team, new year, but a lot of the same core guys which has been good," Bourgeois said. "From the first day of training, it's been a good preseason. I think we've managed legs very well, guys have come in pretty fit and with the right mindset."
Nsien said "expectations are high" as FC Tulsa prepares for the season.
"It's really early, but I would say right away the four additions we made are players we haven't had since I've been here," Nsien said. "We haven't had (top) level strikers that have scored bunches in this league, and I think we've added that to our squad.
"And defensively where we let down ourselves quite a bit last year — we scored a lot of goals but also let in too many — so we brought in a lot of additions to the defense, and I think they are going to be pushing for starting positions."