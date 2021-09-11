Watch now: FC Tulsa's winning streak ends as Birmingham Legion rallies for draw

Birmingham Legion, however, left ONEOK Field still holding onto second place after rallying on J.J. Williams’ goal in the 80th minute to gain a 1-1 draw before 3,439 fans on First Responders Night.
The draw left Birmingham (12-7-4, 40 points) two points ahead of Tulsa (12-9-2, 38 points) with nine matches remaining. The top two teams in each division host in the first round of the playoffs. Four teams in each division qualify for the postseason.
There was a playoff-type intensity during the match.
“It was a good atmosphere and a good, hard-fought series,” FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said.
Tulsa, which had its five-match winning streak snapped, won the season series with Birmingham, 2-1-1. The winning streak included a 2-1 victory Aug. 28 at Birmingham. If the teams finish tied at the end of the season, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series.
“You have to take the positives out of it,” Bourgeois said. “It was a hard-fought draw, obviously we wanted three points and to keep the winning streak alive, but I think it’s a good momentum builder. We’re trending in the right direction.”
For much of the night it appeared that Tulsa was going to claim second and Dario Suarez was going to have the winning goal for the third consecutive match.
Suarez gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead as he converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Jason Johnson was fouled by Ryan James. Tulsa dominated most of the first half and seemed in control early in the second half.
“I thought there some moments there was a little bit of a lull for us,” said FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien, who added that a recent heavy schedule may have resulted in his team “looking a little fatigued out there,” in the last 20 minutes.
Birmingham’s tying goal came when Mikey Lopez’s cross connected with the 6-foot-4 Williams, who scored on a header off the inside of the right post.
“They started putting aerial balls in and the big guy Williams is tough to deal with,” Nsien said.
Most of the remaining time was dominated by Birmingham, which had several good scoring chances. FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell came up with a save on Prosper Kasim in the 90th minute and Williams had a header blocked midway through stoppage time.
Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate who came in during Wednesday’s match after Sean Lewis was injured, made his first start since July 28.
“Austin did everything he was supposed to,” Nsien said. “He made the couple saves you expect a keeper at this level to make and the experience he had earlier this season is paying off.”Tulsa had the final opportunity on a Lebo Moloto corner kick that found Marlon Santos, whose header was high as time expired, bringing an end to the winning streak, but not the unbeaten streak, which is now at six.
“It hurts a little bit now,” Nsien said. “We’ll say there were points that were lost, but we were able to gain advantage on them if it comes to a tiebreaker.
“It was back-and-forth, a good game, very competitive.”
FC Tulsa 1, Birmingham Legion FC 1
Birmingham 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
Goals: Birmingham, Williams 5 (Lopez) 80’ Tulsa, Suarez 8 (PK) 29’. Shots: Birmingham 20, Tulsa 14. Saves: Birmingham, Spangenberg 1 Tulsa, Wormell 3. Fouls: Birmingham 8, Tulsa 13. Yellow cards: Birmingham (2), Kasim, Lopez Tulsa (2), da Costa, Coutinho. A: 3,439.