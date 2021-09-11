Watch now: FC Tulsa's winning streak ends as Birmingham Legion rallies for draw

Suarez gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead as he converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Jason Johnson was fouled by Ryan James. Tulsa dominated most of the first half and seemed in control early in the second half.

“I thought there some moments there was a little bit of a lull for us,” said FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien, who added that a recent heavy schedule may have resulted in his team “looking a little fatigued out there,” in the last 20 minutes.

Birmingham’s tying goal came when Mikey Lopez’s cross connected with the 6-foot-4 Williams, who scored on a header off the inside of the right post.

“They started putting aerial balls in and the big guy Williams is tough to deal with,” Nsien said.

Most of the remaining time was dominated by Birmingham, which had several good scoring chances. FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell came up with a save on Prosper Kasim in the 90th minute and Williams had a header blocked midway through stoppage time.

Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate who came in during Wednesday’s match after Sean Lewis was injured, made his first start since July 28.