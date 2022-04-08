Watch now: FC Tulsa's Lebo Moloto reaches 30-30 milestone, prepares to face former team

FC Tulsa midfielder Lebo Moloto joined an elite group of USL Championship players last week.

When Gabi Torres converted a long pass into a goal against New York Red Bulls II, that gave Moloto his 30th career assist.

As a result, Moloto, who wears uniform No. 30, is the ninth player in league history to have at least 30 goals and 30 assists, and the first to reach those milestones while with Tulsa.

On Saturday afternoon, Moloto will face the team that began his USL journey, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, at ONEOK Field. Moloto, 31, played for the Riverhounds in 2015 and '16.

"It's always good to play your old team," Moloto said after Friday's practice. "A lot of good memories about the club. I have a lot of respect for them and what they've done for me in the past, so I'm looking forward to it."

Moloto, in his eighth USL season, joined Pittsburgh when he returned to the United States after spending the 2014 season playing in the National First Division in South Africa, his native country. He moved to the United States originally to play for Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, and he helped the Blue Raiders win two NAIA titles.

Although this will be Tulsa's first match against Pittsburgh, Moloto has faced the Riverhounds previously when he was with Nashville SC in 2018 and '19 before joining Tulsa in 2020.

"They're always a good club to play against," Moloto said. "They're very defensive, but it's going to be good for us to challenge ourselves.

"There's some sort of energy that comes on you when you play against your old club. You normally have your support from Tulsa but now I have supporters that still root for me from Pittsburgh, so it's going to be good."

This will be FC Tulsa's only scheduled home afternoon match of the season. Moloto enjoys the 1 p.m. kickoff time — in the spring.

"I like afternoon games because it gives me time to go home and play with my kids," Moloto said. "As long as the weather's nice, I'm OK with playing in the afternoon. But in the summer with the Tulsa heat, I think I'm good at night time."

FC Tulsa (3-2-0, 9 points) and Pittsburgh (3-0-1, 10 points) are among the top three teams in the Eastern Conference standings. Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents 8-2.

"Pittsburgh is one of the most efficient teams in the league," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Their coach Bob Lilley, they try to do everything right. They don't hurt themselves. They have a lot of talent, so I think it will be a good test for us to do our best to find out where we're at, at this stage early in the season."

Lilley's teams have reached the playoffs the past eight seasons. In his fifth year at Pittsburgh, the Riverhounds have finished in the top-three in fewest goals allowed in each of the past four seasons. Pittsburgh's Dane Kelly is USL Championship's all-time scoring leader with 102 goals, including two last week in his first 13 minutes as a sub against Loudoun United FC. Pittsburgh also has the league's all-time assists leader, Kenardo Forbes.

FC Tulsa is 4-0 at home this season, including Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup match against Tulsa Athletic, and is on a club-record six-game home winning streak dating back to last year.

"We want to take that momentum and keep running with it," Moloto said.

