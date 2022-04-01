Watch Now: FC Tulsa update — New York Red Bulls II set for first visit to ONEOK Field

Notable: Saturday’s match will be FC Tulsa’s first against New York Red Bulls II, which has scored only one goal in its first four games. “The (MLS) ‘II’ teams are full of enthusiasm, so we know what they’re going to made of,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday. “And we know the style of play for Red Bull as well is to press and spend a lot of energy. It’s going to be important for our players to go out and match that intensity, and use our experience to wear them down to make sure in the final moments of the game that we’re fresh and healthy and we’re up a few goals, and we can rotate players and finish the job.” FC Tulsa will play three home matches in eight days. Red Bulls II won the USL Championship in 2016, but has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after making it in their first five years. ... Tulsa defender Gabi Torres was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for the second week in a row. Torres had an assist on the winning goal against San Diego Loyal SC on March 23 and over the week won 15 of 27 duels, made nine interceptions and 10 clearances in two matches. ... Tulsa defender Jorge Corrales made his 2022 debut when he was subbed in during Sunday’s match at Sacramento. Corrales missed the first three matches due to an injury.