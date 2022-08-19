Watch Now: FC Tulsa opens crucial three-game homestand against Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa has a golden opportunity to get back into strong contention for a USL Championship playoff berth during a three-game homestand that starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Indy Eleven at ONEOK Field.

Most of FC Tulsa’s games this season have come against teams with better records.

But the three upcoming opponents in the next eight days are all just below Tulsa in the Eastern Conference standings — Tulsa is eighth, Indy is ninth, Hartford Athletic is 10th and Loudoun United 11th. None of the three have a realistic shot at being one of the East’s seven playoff qualifiers.

Tulsa (8-12-4), however, has the chance to quickly erase all or most of the nine-point deficit it faces with seventh-place Miami. Indy (6-13-4) hasn’t defeated a team that is higher in the East standings and is on an 11-game winless streak. Tulsa hasn’t played since a 2-1 win on Aug. 10 at Miami. This will be Tulsa’s first home game in 38 days.

With only 10 matches remaining, including six at ONEOK Field, Tulsa needs to pick up all or most of the nine points available on the homestand.

Defender Noah Powder has been a valuable addition for Tulsa during the past month. He has played all 90 minutes in each of his four games with Tulsa and scored his first goal since being acquired in the win at Miami. Tulsa is 2-2 with Powder and has allowed only four goals during that span.

“He’s been tremendous as a person and as a player,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said after Friday’s practice. “Every game, he’s showing us a little bit more of what he can do.”

On Saturday, Powder will play against his former teammates. His first 12 games this year were with Indy.

“I think it’s a game that we need to get three points,” Powder said. “Obviously it will be great to see a bunch of old faces, but the three points is definitely the most important.

“I know some of their players and some of their movements, but it’s just another game.”

Most of FC Tulsa’s players know well Indy’s goalkeeper, Sean Lewis, who was traded for Powder last month. Lewis was the primary goalkeeper for most of his 3½ seasons with Tulsa. He was Tulsa’s MVP in 2020. In four games with Indy, he is 0-3-1 with eight goals allowed.

“We know what kind of goalkeeper Sean is,” Ricketts said. “He’s a quality goalkeeper, so we know we’re going to have to be at our best to get past him.”

Ricketts looks for FC Tulsa to continue to build on its recent progress. FC Tulsa is 4-4-4 after a 4-8 start. From the Miami game, he liked most “the grit and the fight and togetherness we displayed.”

“We played as a unit and we battled for 90 minutes,” Ricketts said.