Watch now: FC Tulsa expects `high-paced' match against `dangerous' Colorado Springs Switchbacks

FC Tulsa's most impressive win during the first six weeks of the USL Championship season came against Western Conference points leader San Diego Loyal SC last month.

On Saturday night, FC Tulsa returns home to face the West's No. 2 team, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which at 5-1 has a better record than San Diego (5-2-1).

The return to ONEOK Field will be welcomed by FC Tulsa, which is a combined 4-1 there in USL and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, but 0-4 on the road overall and is on a 10-game winless stretch away from home dating back to 2021, including Tuesday's Open Cup loss at FC Dallas.

FC Tulsa has lost three in a row overall since its last win, over Tulsa Athletic, on April 5 in the Open Cup.

"We've had a couple of unfortunate results and it's always good to come back home and try to right the ship," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said after Friday's practice at Titan Sports and Performance Center.

"I think mentally it'll be refreshing for us to play in front of our fans."

Colorado Springs was the final team with a perfect record in the league until a 2-1 loss to Memphis 901 last Saturday.

Nsien's prediction for this Saturday -- "It will be a high-paced game."

He added, "They have forwards and wings who are absolutely electric.

"It's an important measuring stick, plus being at home, it's an opportunity for us against a good team. It's a game that our fullbacks will be under a tremendous amount of stress defensively."

Colorado Springs' Hadji Barry set a league record last season with 25 goals. Barry has only one goal this year -- Michee Ngalina leads the Switchbacks with three goals.

"We know they have a lot of good players," FC Tulsa defender Adrián Diz Pe said. "We know they're fast and their transition from defending to attack is very quick, we've prepared for that this week."

Diz Pe, who is tied with teammate Gabi Torres for the league lead with 21 interceptions this season, played for the Switchbacks during their last visit to ONEOK Field at the end of 2020 -- a 2-0 FC Tulsa win. But the Switchbacks are a much-different team now. Tulsa has seven players who were in that win while the Switchbacks don't have anyone left from that match.

FC Tulsa faced the Switchbacks during training in February at Tucson -- Colorado Springs won 3-1 as Tulsa's only goal was scored by Brian Brown.

"They're a really dangerous team," FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird said. "We played them in the preseason, so we got a little bit of a taste of them. You can't really teach that speed, they have a lot of natural ability so we've got to prepare for it, and be ready to run.

"You can try to catch them on the counter and use their aggressiveness against them."

Bird is familiar with Switchbacks goalkeeper, Jeff Caldwell, who has two clean sheets and has allowed only six goals in six matches. They were teammates on Virginia's 2014 NCAA championship team.

FC Tulsa is 5-0-1 in its last six home matches going back to last October.

"It's very nice to be home and look forward to being in front of our home fans," Bird said.

"We want to show our fans this is our fortress."

