Watch now: Ciaran Winters, FC Tulsa teammates prepare for home opener Saturday

“I think when an opportunity comes around like I had with coach Nsien and FC Tulsa, a great team in one of the highest leagues, it’s hard to turn down," Winters said. "The goal if I went to college was to go pro anyways, so if I could go right now, why not?

“I didn’t know if it would happen this fast, but I appreciate everyone that’s helped me get here to this point. It’s a dream.”

Winters can see the progress he's made during the past year.

“I think I've gotten as an individual, I’m more mature, I think I’ve grown a lot mentally," Winters said.

And that progress has been helped by going the pro route.

“If I was to go to college, I’d be playing against people my age and probably not as good as everyone here," Winter said. "Playing with guys that have been playing for 5-to-10 years professionally, it’s been crazy for my development.”

Nsien also has seen that growth and was glad he could give him playing time in the opener.

“I don’t like to predict my subs so early, but my hope was we would be up by a bit at the end of that game (against OKC), and I know I wanted Ciaran to play," Nsien said. "When I was subbing on the game, I just told him, ‘Hey, I think the world of you and just go out and do your best.’ I’m really proud of the kid, I worked with him as a youth player, so to see his growth is something he’s worked so hard for. And he deserves every moment of it.”

