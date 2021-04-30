Watch now: Ciaran Winters, FC Tulsa teammates prepare for home opener Saturday

Last Saturday, 19-year-old midfielder Ciaran Winters became the first Tulsa-area native to appear in a regular-season match during the FC Tulsa era of the USL Championship franchise.
Winters, who is from Jenks, played the final six minutes of a 3-1 win over OKC Energy in the season opener at Oklahoma City.
"It was a top-five moment of my life, probably the No. 1," Winters said. "It’s what I’ve been wanting for my whole life, my whole career so far playing soccer...
"The emotions were running high. I was ready to go."
Winters played the last 14 minutes in the preseason match on April 17 at ONEOK Field and he may get the opportunity to make his home regular-season debut when FC Tulsa hosts Sporting Kansas City II at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
Winters, who will turn 20 on May 29, was with Tulsa Soccer Club when he began working with FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien.
"Mike has helped me so much throughout my young career, I've known him for a long time," Winters said after Friday's workout at ONEOK Field.
Winters (whose first name is pronounced KEER-an) considered going to college — the University of Tulsa was recruiting him — but preferred going directly to pro soccer. He spent 2018 and '19 with Sporting KC's youth academy before signing an academy contract with FC Tulsa in 2020 and then signing a pro contract for 2021.
“I think when an opportunity comes around like I had with coach Nsien and FC Tulsa, a great team in one of the highest leagues, it’s hard to turn down," Winters said. "The goal if I went to college was to go pro anyways, so if I could go right now, why not?
“I didn’t know if it would happen this fast, but I appreciate everyone that’s helped me get here to this point. It’s a dream.”
Winters can see the progress he's made during the past year.
“I think I've gotten as an individual, I’m more mature, I think I’ve grown a lot mentally," Winters said.
And that progress has been helped by going the pro route.
“If I was to go to college, I’d be playing against people my age and probably not as good as everyone here," Winter said. "Playing with guys that have been playing for 5-to-10 years professionally, it’s been crazy for my development.”
Nsien also has seen that growth and was glad he could give him playing time in the opener.
“I don’t like to predict my subs so early, but my hope was we would be up by a bit at the end of that game (against OKC), and I know I wanted Ciaran to play," Nsien said. "When I was subbing on the game, I just told him, ‘Hey, I think the world of you and just go out and do your best.’ I’m really proud of the kid, I worked with him as a youth player, so to see his growth is something he’s worked so hard for. And he deserves every moment of it.”