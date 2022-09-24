Veteran Eric Bird lifts new-look FC Tulsa into a draw at Detroit City

On a Saturday night when FC Tulsa’s youth movement moved into high gear, veteran Eric Bird had his best game of the season with a goal and assist in a 2-2 tie with Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium.

FC Tulsa (10-16-6, 36 points), in its first match since being eliminated from playoff contention, had three players under the age of 20 make their USL Championship debuts — defender Angel Bernal, and midfielders Luca Sowinski and Aimar Membrila.

In addition, 19-year-old midfielder Christopher Pearson made his first start as did Sowinski. Membrila, an 18-year-old Tulsa resident, had played for FC Tulsa in the U.S. Open Cup. Sowinski also is 18. Bernal, who signed Thursday, is the youngest on the team at 17.

“It’s the best time to give young players a look,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. “I believe in these players and it was the best time to get them on the field.”

FC Tulsa trailed 1-0 before scoring two goals only 1:35 apart midway through the second half. Dario Suarez, on a blast from the penalty arc after receiving a pass from Bird, scored the tying goal as the ball trickled off of goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher. Then, it was Bird scoring his first goal of the season from close range after Rodrigo da Costa chipped a pass to him from outside the penalty area.

But Detroit City scored the equalizer on Michael Bryant’s header off of Antoine Hoppenot’s corner kick in the 75th minute.

In stoppage time, Bryant missed high on a header off another Hoppenot corner kick.

Detroit City (13-6-12, 51 points) has qualified for the playoffs, but the draw was costly in its bid to move up from sixth to as possibly as high as third in the Eastern Conference seedings. FC Tulsa won the earlier meeting against Detroit City earlier this season, 3-1, on May 7.

FC Tulsa, which has three matches left, returns to action on Oct. 1 at Indy Eleven.

FC TULSA 2, DETROIT CITY FC 2

Tulsa 0 2 — 2

Detroit 0 2 — 2

Goals: Tulsa, Suarez 8 (Bird) 67’, Bird 1 (da Costa) 69’; Detroit City, Matthews 1 (Foster) 47’, Bryant 4 (Hoppenot) 75’. Shots: Tulsa 6, Detroit City 11. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 2; Detroit City, Steinwascher 1. Fouls: Tulsa 13, Detroit City 13. Yellow cards: Tulsa (0), Detroit City (2), Rodriguez, Goddard.