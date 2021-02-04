Veteran defender Jorge Luis Corrales returns to FC Tulsa from MLS

FC Tulsa's offseason has included reacquiring three key members from the franchise's first USL Championship playoff team in 2017.

The third was announced Thursday as FC signed veteran Cuban defender Jorge Luis Corrales, who spent the past three years in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire FC and Montreal CF. Others from the 2017 team returning to Tulsa for 2021 after stints elsewhere are Joaquin Rivas and Mo Jadama. Also with Tulsa from its 2017 team is Bradley Bourgeois, who returned last season after being away for two years and helped the club reach the playoffs for the second time.

“I’m excited to be in Tulsa again and represent the city that made me enjoy soccer,” Corrales said in a press release. “Playing for Tulsa is an honor and was a big part of my life already. It’s a beautiful city that is growing, and moving back here makes everything else seem easy.”

In 2017, Corrales had a goal and two assists as he played in 30 matches with 28 starts for the then-Tulsa Roughnecks before signing with Chicago late in the season. In three MLS seasons, Corrales made 48 regular-season appearances and one in the playoffs with Montreal in 2020.

Before moving the United States, Corrales, 29, played for the Cuban national team.