Update: FC Tulsa home match for Saturday postponed

FC Tulsa's home match against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday night has been postponed by the visitors, FC Tulsa announced on Friday night.
According to an FC Tulsa release, the postponement was initiated by Monterey Bay F.C. due to an incident last weekend with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the subsequent league investigation.
Any tickets to the match will be honored on the rescheduled date or can be used towards FC Tulsa’s contest at ONEOK Field vs. Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 15.
