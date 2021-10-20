Two matches and a wedding -- Austin Wormell's shutout ends FC Tulsa's winless streak

With his wedding only a day away, it would have been understandable if FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell had trouble focusing on Wednesday night's match.

However, that didn't turn out to be a problem for Wormell, and it helped that his teammates did their part by making sure he was rarely tested.

Wormell was called on to make only one save as FC Tulsa, in control for all 90 minutes, ended a six-game winless streak, 4-0, over Atlanta United 2 at ONEOK Field.

It was the second clean sheet of his rookie pro season for the Bishop Kelley graduate as FC Tulsa (13-12-4, 43 points) neared clinching a USL Championship playoff berth for the second consecutive year. FC Tulsa can qualify for the playoffs with one point in its final three matches or OKC Energy FC to not win either of its final two matches.

"It was awesome, the team played great," Wormell said. "The defense locked it down and did their job. The forwards got it done, the midfielders got it done, everyone played great so it was a great team performance.

"We've had a bit of a rough patch, but we ended up getting a win, and it wasn't just a win, it was a dominating win. That was a big game."