Two matches and a wedding -- Austin Wormell's shutout ends FC Tulsa's winless streak

With his wedding only a day away, it would have been understandable if FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell had trouble focusing on Wednesday night's match.
However, that didn't turn out to be a problem for Wormell, and it helped that his teammates did their part by making sure he was rarely tested.
Wormell was called on to make only one save as FC Tulsa, in control for all 90 minutes, ended a six-game winless streak, 4-0, over Atlanta United 2 at ONEOK Field.
It was the second clean sheet of his rookie pro season for the Bishop Kelley graduate as FC Tulsa (13-12-4, 43 points) neared clinching a USL Championship playoff berth for the second consecutive year. FC Tulsa can qualify for the playoffs with one point in its final three matches or OKC Energy FC to not win either of its final two matches.
"It was awesome, the team played great," Wormell said. "The defense locked it down and did their job. The forwards got it done, the midfielders got it done, everyone played great so it was a great team performance.
"We've had a bit of a rough patch, but we ended up getting a win, and it wasn't just a win, it was a dominating win. That was a big game."
Wednesday was busy for Wormell as besides the match, he had his wedding rehearsal dinner. It's a hectic week for him with the wedding on Thursday and then the club leaves Friday for the Saturday match against Indy Eleven in Indianapolis.
"I was really hoping we win this game, I hope it all goes good," Wormell said with a chuckle about his thoughts before the match. "At the rehearsal dinner I was probably a little checked out. ... I was definitely focused on this."
Wormell and his fiancee set their wedding date before FC Tulsa's season schedule was announced.
"I'll be there tomorrow; I'm happy for him," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "You can imagine a guy playing a game and getting married the next day and having a rehearsal dinner before the match, I'm sure there are a lot of things going on in his head. But for him to get the clean sheet and able to go in clear conscience to his wedding that'll be good."
Wormell was helped by FC Tulsa scoring more than one goal in a match for the first time since its last previous victory, 2-1, over Indy Eleven on Sept. 8. It was FC Tulsa's first game with more than two goals since a 3-1 win over Atlanta on Aug, 28 at ONEOK Field.
Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist while Joaquin Rivas had two assists for FC Tulsa. It was the season finale for Atlanta (8-14-10, 34 points).
Tulsa's first goal came in the 17th minute as a long run by Bradley Bourgeois led to Rivas setting up da Costa, who scored from close range as he took advantage of goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo being out of position.
Four minutes later, an Atlanta clearing attempt headed right to Jason Johnson, whose left-footed volley from 14 yards rocketed past Rios Nova and inside the right post for a 2-0 lead.
In the 23rd minute, defender Kevin Garcia scored on a header off Rivas' corner kick. It was Garcia's first regular-season goal since late in 2018 when he was with the MLS' Houston Dynamo FC. He had a preseason goal for Tulsa at ONEOK Field, also off a Rivas corner kick.
The three goals in six minutes tied a club record for fastest three goals set in a 2019 win at Orange County.
Tulsa's final goal came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as da Costa sent a cross to Lucas Coutinho, who beat three defenders to break in alone on Rios Novo.
After Tulsa's early barrage it seemed as if the only suspense would be whether Wormell would get the shutout. Atlanta rarely threatened and its last serious chance was a Macky Diop's header that went over the crossbar in the 86th minute.
"It feels good, obviously it's a relief," Nsien said about ending the winless streak.
FC TULSA 4, ATLANTA UNITED 2 0
Atlanta;0;0;—;0
Tulsa;3;1;—;4
Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 11 (Rivas), 17'; Johnson 2, 21'; Garcia 1 (Rivas), 23'; Coutinho 2 (da Costa) 90+1'. Shots: Atlanta 9, Tulsa 16. Saves: Atlanta, Rios Novo 6; Tulsa, Wormell 1. Fouls: Atlanta 13, Tulsa 10. Yellow cards: Atlanta (3), Washington, Cobb, McFadden; Tulsa (2), Marlon, Wormell. A: 2,730.