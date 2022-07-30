Two late goals lead to heart-breaking loss for Athletic in NPSL semifinals

They were so close.

After Reed Berry scored in the 47th minute, Tulsa Athletic led 1-0 and held that lead into the final minutes, with the team looking like it was headed to its second straight NPSL Championship game.

But it gave up two goals after the 84th minute, resulting in a stunning 2-1 defeat to FC Motown on Saturday night at the Union Soccer Complex. That ended Tulsa’s eight-game winning streak and its 2022 season.

“It’s just tough, tough to really find the words, it happened really quick,” said Athletic coach Levi Coleman. “The way it even happened, we felt like we were kind of in control, and two goals after the 80th minute, we’re still digesting what happened.”

FC Motown advances to host the NPSL Championship Game on Aug. 6 against Crossfire Redmond (from Washington state), which won the other semifinal. If Tulsa had held on for the victory, the NPSL final would have been played in Tulsa.

Tulsa Athletic lost the final 5-2 last year to the Denton Diablos.

Instead, this year's Tulsa team is out after FC Motown's Coby Handy tied the game in the 85th minute and Joe Holland connected for the game-winner in the 89th.

“They started to just flood our goal and push numbers forward and eventually, you can only hold so long back there,” Coleman said of the pressure Motown applied over the final 20-plus minutes. “They kept getting some shots in, balls bounced down for them and they took their chances.”

FC Motown, which lost in the East Regional Final last season, reached the semifinals with a 3-0 triumph over Appalachian FC last weekend to claim the East Region title. The team is from Morristown, New Jersey, with "Motown" being a local nickname for Morristown.

Berry was dangerous all game, and he snapped a scoreless tie just after halftime with his eighth goal of the season. After receiving a nice pass from Joe Ruiz, he cut into the middle of the box and fired a 12-yard shot that beat Motown goalkeeper David Greczek high to the right side.

“He was great, he ran himself into the ground, muscles are sore now for him, but he put in a lot of work for us out there,” Coleman said of Berry, who limped off the field for a substitute in the 79th minute.

Berry, currently a player for Oral Roberts, nearly got another goal in the 59th minute, when he raced in alone, but Greczek made nice save on his 15-yard shot, and then again on the rebound attempt.

He also had an outstanding opportunity in the first half, when he broke in alone, but Greczek got his hand on his 15-yard shot, deflecting it flush off the crossbar in the 39th minute.

“I think there were some chances left on the table for us,” Coleman said. “The game of soccer happened to us as well. We’ve had some breaks for us getting to this point, I think it just happened the other way this time.”

Even their opponents acknowledged that the Athletic probably deserved a better fate.

“Tulsa was very good, all the credit to them,” Holland said. “They were solid defensively, organized for the entire game really, and it was unlucky. It was a hard day for them because they did very well. This fan base is really good and this team is really good, and it’s unlucky for them; they deserved more, to be fair.”

Despite allowing the two late goals, Tulsa goalkeeper Bryson Reed, a former Stillwater High School and University of Tulsa player, was outstanding throughout the match, making 10 saves, including several spectacular ones.

“Bryson’s always big,” Coleman said. “This guy’s kept us down to one goal in games forever, with big penalty-shot stops. He’s been incredible. He had a massive game tonight, too, just there was a lot of shots that came in, a credit to them.”

Tulsa was 9-1-2 during the regular season, then secured playoff victories over Demize NPSL, OKC 1889 FC, the Laredo Heat SC, all at its usual home field at Hicks Park, before last weekend’s 2-0 triumph on the road over the league’s top remaining seed at the time, the Jacksonville Armada FC U-23.

FC MOTOWN 2, TULSA ATHLETIC 1

Motown;0;2;--;2

Tulsa;0;1;--;1

Goals: MT, Handy, Holland (Catania); TUL, Berry (Ruiz). Saves: MT, Greczek 6; TUL, Reed 10.