Two late goals help FC Tulsa snap losing streak

Wednesday night, FC Tulsa lost a game it dominated and was tied in heading into the final 11 minutes.
Saturday night, Tulsa flipped the script, receiving goals by Marlon Santos and Kembo Kibato in the final minutes to snap a tie and earn a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.
The triumph snapped a four-game losing streak, including the disheartening 2-0 loss at home to Indy on Wednesday, and kept FC Tulsa (7-8-1) in third place in the Central Division, with several teams close behind. The top four qualify for the playoffs.
Birmingham (9-5-2), firmly in second place in the Central, had been 4-1-1 in its previous six.
“Obviously, this victory was really important after four losses,” Santos said through an interpreter, Tulsa president James Cannon. “We continued to work hard, we never gave up and we knew at some point, we’d get back on track.”
With the game tied 1-1, Santos scored on a scramble in the 88th minute, finding a loose ball in front and popping home a shot from 10 yards out for the game-winner, his fourth goal of the season.
“I knew at some point we’d get the goal,” Santos said. “I’ve had a lot of shots that have hit the post and saved on the goal line, I’d come really close so often, I knew that if we just kept going and persevering, that eventually, we’d get one in, and I’m just happy that one went in.”
Birmingham was pressing for the equalizer after that, but Tulsa struck again on the counter-attack three minutes later, during stoppage time. Kibato chased down a lead pass from Joaquin Rivas and went in alone, chipping it past charging Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel and in for the important insurance goal. It was just the second goal all season that FC Tulsa has scored in stoppage time.
“We just have to find a level of consistency,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “I think we’ve shown that we can be a top team, we’ve had some rough moments, too. We just have to find the right balance and be able to put that over the rest of the season.”
After dominating possession for much of the early going, Tulsa finally got on the scoreboard in the 25th minute when recent acquisition Jason Johnson fed a short pass over to defender Matt Sheldon, and Sheldon’s low six-yard shot beat Van Oekel. It was Sheldon’s first career goal in his 76th USL Championship match.
“The last four games, I think we’ve played very well, and it’s unfortunate that we either haven’t been scoring goals or we’ve been letting in goals and it just felt like we were getting unlucky at times,” Sheldon said. “So I think after a streak of bad games, this game had a lot of pressure on it. I think that scoring in this one, against a top team like Birmingham Legion, made it that much more special.”
Birmingham made a strong push after that, and Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis was called on to make a big save in the 29th minute, getting his arm on a point-blank 10-yard shot from Birmingham’s Thomas Vancaeyezeele.
Tulsa had multiple opportunities early in the second half to increase the lead, but Van Oekel came up with difficult stops on Rodrigo da Costa in the 51st minute and again on Santos in the 60th minute.
Legion FC got the equalizer just six minutes after that. Sheldon took down Jaden Servania in the box and Neco Brett then stepped to the dot and converted on the penalty shot. It was Brett’s 10th goal of the season, good for second in the league.
“I gave up the penalty, I should have just stayed on my feet,” Sheldon said of the play, “but in my head, I had full belief in the whole team that I was going to get bailed out there and we were going to win the game.”
After surrendering the lead, the pressure mounted for FC Tulsa to snap the losing streak. In the end, it came up with the right plays to win.
“You can’t replay the four games that we lost, you can’t go into a game trying to replay or trying to prove something from the past,” Nsien said. “It’s about starting fresh today and to show what we’re capable of today.”
FC Tulsa 3,
Birmingham Legion FC 1
Birmingham 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 1 2 — 3
Goals: Birm, Brett 10 (PK) 66’ Tulsa, Sheldon 1 (Johnson) 25’, Santos 4 88’, Kibato 2 (Rivas) 90+1’.
Shots: Birm 10, Tulsa 19. Saves: Birm, Van Oekel 3 Tulsa, Lewis 3.
Fouls: Birm 12, Tulsa 10. Yellow cards: Birm, Brett, Vancaeyezeele, Rufe Tulsa, Jadama, Ayagwa, Santos. A: 3,389.