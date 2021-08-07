Two late goals help FC Tulsa snap losing streak

Birmingham was pressing for the equalizer after that, but Tulsa struck again on the counter-attack three minutes later, during stoppage time. Kibato chased down a lead pass from Joaquin Rivas and went in alone, chipping it past charging Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel and in for the important insurance goal. It was just the second goal all season that FC Tulsa has scored in stoppage time.

“We just have to find a level of consistency,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “I think we’ve shown that we can be a top team, we’ve had some rough moments, too. We just have to find the right balance and be able to put that over the rest of the season.”

After dominating possession for much of the early going, Tulsa finally got on the scoreboard in the 25th minute when recent acquisition Jason Johnson fed a short pass over to defender Matt Sheldon, and Sheldon’s low six-yard shot beat Van Oekel. It was Sheldon’s first career goal in his 76th USL Championship match.