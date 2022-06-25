Two goals from Williams leads FC Tulsa to Ricketts’ first win as coach

Boy, did they need that.

FC Tulsa ended its long scoreless streak, its winless streak and its top scorer snapped a long goal drought of his own all in one fell swoop, giving interim head coach Donovan Ricketts his first victory in his home coaching debut.

J.J. Williams scored in the 17th minute and again in the 34th, and Tulsa held on for a 2-1 triumph over the Charleston Battery Saturday night at ONEOK Field, providing a little bit of hope for a team that has experienced a lot of negatives lately. It was also a nice thrill for the large crowd of 4,966 that came out to witness it.

Tulsa had been winless in its previous six contests (0-3-3), securing its first win in 49 days since a 3-1 triumph over Detroit City FC, and had been shut out in three consecutive contests.

Ricketts acknowledged that getting the first win out of the way after he dropped his debut 2-0 Wednesday in Memphis was exciting and definitely needed for the team to move forward.

“It’s a great feeling, but all the credit goes to the players,” Ricketts said. “Tonight, they really dug in. It was ugly, but hey, it’s a win.

“There’s a lot of different things surrounding the win. Because we played at home, we always want to win at home. We’re going through a stretch, we haven’t won in a while, so this was a really big win for the players, what we’ve been through in the last little while, trust me — and just to keep that belief alive in the locker room. So on all fronts, it was a big win.”

Tulsa (5-9-3) is still just 2-7-3 in its last 12 outings, remaining in ninth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, but moved just three points behind Indy for the seventh and final playoff spot, pending other results later Saturday night. Tulsa still has time to make a push for the postseason but the players know that it needs to start now.

“Before the game, we (said), ‘It’s a must-win,’” Williams said. “We have to have that mentality, and when you don’t start (the season) hot, you don’t give yourself any leeway. The table is kind of spreading and now, more than ever, we have to get points. Every game is important, so we just have to make sure we continue to build off of this.

“I think it just goes to show that, going forward, we have a lot more to bring to this season.”

The Battery, which defeated Tulsa 1-0 in the season opener back on March 12, is now 2-10-3, sitting 13th in the East.

The Tulsa scoring drought, which had reached 294 minutes, finally ended when Williams connected for his first goal since May 4. Bradley Bourgeois chased down a lead pass from Eric Bird, catching up to it just before it went past the end line on the right side of the goal, and his cross into the middle of the box found the charging Williams, who drilled it home from 6 yards out to give Tulsa its first lead since May 28, a span of five games.

Williams hadn’t scored in eight games, so for him to get two was a big relief.

“I think that it definitely lifted the weight (off),” Williams said of the first goal. “The ball gets played over and a lot of people don’t run. Bradley ran. As soon as I saw him take off, I knew that if I went, it was going to be wide open, because the center backs were sitting still, so that’s the effort there.”

Williams added another one 17 minutes later when Rodrigo da Costa delivered a free kick from about 35 yards out into the box, where Williams’ header from about 8 yards out beat Charleston goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux and found the back of the net.

“That was good,” Ricketts said of Williams’ offensive breakthrough. “I’ve always said to J.J., ‘If we put you in and around the box where you’re dangerous, you will get goals,’ and today, that’s where he got his goals, in and around the box. I think if we put him in positions like that, he’ll get a lot of goals in this league.”

It marked the first time that Tulsa had scored multiple goals in a game since its last win, a 3-1 triumph over Detroit City FC on May 7.

Charleston pulled to within 2-1 just before halftime when Romario Piggott scored.

The second half featured Charleston controlling the ball much more than the first half, but Tulsa’s defense withstood the pressure and still had the better scoring opportunities on the counter-attack.

Williams nearly got the hat trick in the 59th minute when he found himself all alone in front, about 8 yards out, but his low shot rolled just wide of the left post. He almost had another one in the 82nd minute, but Fauroux made a nice save on Williams’ point-blank 5-yard shot.

The Battery intensified its pressure over the last 10 minutes into six minutes of stoppage time, but Tulsa held out. The best chance for Charleston came in the 90+3 minute when a cross from Aidan Apodaca nearly found the charging Enock Kwakwa in the middle of the box, but Tulsa defender Ronald Rodriguez managed to clear the ball away before it got to Kwakwa.

FC TULSA 2, CHARLESTON 1

Charleston;1;0;--;1

Tulsa;2;0;--;2

Goals: Tulsa, Williams 6 (Bourgeois) 17’, Williams 7 (da Costa) 34’; Charleston, Piggott 2 (Cichero) 45+1’. Shots: Charleston 20, Tulsa 9. Saves: Charleston, Fauroux 3; Tulsa, Wormell 3. Fouls: Charleston 13, Tulsa 6. Yellow cards: Charleston, Sheldon, Booth, Piggott, Paterson, Harmon; Tulsa, Fenwick. A: 4,966.