Tulsa Athletic wins U.S. Open Cup opener, sets up showdown with FC Tulsa

Bryson Reed had three saves en route to a clean sheet as Tulsa Athletic defeated Azteca FC 3-0 in a U.S. Open Cup first-round match Wednesday night at Oral Roberts University's Case Soccer Complex.

As a result, Tulsa Athletic advances to a second-round match against FC Tulsa in the first-ever Tulsa Derby at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at ONEOK Field.

Aaron Ugbah, selected as the Man of the Match, opened the scoring with a goal in the 25th minute, assisted by Matthew Rogers.

Tulsa Athletic captain Joe Garcia scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and Ruben Torres added the clinching goal three minutes later.

TULSA ATHLETIC 3, AZTECA FC 0

Azteca;0;0;--;0

Tulsa;1;2;-;3

Goals: Tulsa, Ugbah (Rogers) 25'; Garcia (PK) 72'; Torres (Ruiz) 75'. Shots: Azteca 6, Tulsa 18. Red card: Azteca (1), Meza. Corner kicks: Azteca 1, Tulsa 8.

Athletic sets NPSL schedule

Tulsa Athletic, which reached the NPSL title match last year, announced Tuesday its regular-season schedule of 12 matches with its home games moved to Hicks Park, 3443 S. Mingo Road., this year.

Kickoff times for home matches are 7 p.m., except for two Sunday games that start at 2 p.m. The regular season starts May 6 against Reign FK at Bartlesville's Custer Stadium.

ATHLETIC SCHEDULE

May 6: at Reign FK at Bartlesville, 7:30 p.m.; May 15: Club Atletico Saint Louis, 2 p.m.; May 19: at Demize NPSL at Springfield, Missouri, 7:30 p.m.; May 22: Arkansas Wolves SC, 2 p.m.; May 25: at OKC 1889 FC, 7 p.m.; May 29: Club Atletico Saint Louis at Creve Coeur, Missouri, 6 p.m.; June 4: Sunflower State FC, 7 p.m.; June 8: OKC 1889 FC, 7 p.m.; June 11: at Arkansas Wolves SC at Benton, 6 p.m.; June 22: Demize NPSL, 7 p.m.; June 25: at Sunflower State FC at Overland Park, 7 p.m., Kansas; July 7: Reign FK, 7 p.m.