Bryson Reed admitted he was thinking a bit ahead about who his team would face in the next game if they won, and the Tulsa Athletic goalkeeper made sure that happened, making five saves in the opening 21 minutes.

Eventually, Tulsa stabilized its play, received a goal from Stefan Cvetanovic in the 31st minute, and despite missing two penalty kicks, held on for a 1-0 victory over the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC Wednesday night in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Hicks Park on Mingo Road between 31st and 41st streets.

That means that Reed’s dream matchup will happen on April 5: the Athletic will face the city’s other soccer club, FC Tulsa of the USL Championship. The U.S. Open Cup schedule has that game taking place here at Hicks Park, but Athletic management said that was still under negotiation.

Reed doesn’t care where it happens, he’s just excited to have another shot at FC Tulsa after the Athletic lost a tough 2-1 decision at ONEOK Field in last year’s U.S. Open Cup second-round contest between the squads.

“Especially after the exit we had last year against FC Tulsa, normally you shouldn’t be thinking of the next game, but that’s kind of where my mind was,” said Reed, who made six saves overall for the shutout. “I wanted to make sure I got back for the second round against FC Tulsa. I know if I show up for my team, everybody else is going to do their job. We got the victory and FC Tulsa’s next and we’re looking forward to it.”

First-year head coach Jason Rogers, who replaced Levi Coleman as coach this season, acknowledged it wasn’t quite his team’s best performance, but was proud his team did what it needed to get the result.

“(Making even one of the PKs) would have given us a lot more breathing room, to relax,” said Rogers, who also coached the Edison High School boys’ team. “A couple of cramps and injuries caused us to make substitutions when we really didn’t want to, and not the ones we really anticipated making. A win’s a win, on to the next round, we play FC Tulsa. Even though the result should have resembled something a little different, I’m proud of the boys, they fought hard.”

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC plays in USL League Two, and is based in Bryan, Texas. They went 11-2-1 last season, winning the Lone Star Division, but fell 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs to Asheville City FC. Wednesday’s version had just two players from that squad, and most importantly, didn’t include star Ethan Stevenson, who won the USL League Two Golden Boot Award and set a new league record after scoring 19 goals in 13 games.

In fact, Brazos Valley brought just 11 men with them, which means they couldn’t make any substitutes. Still, they played a strong game and never really wore down as the game continued.

“I’ll tell you what, the Cavalry, 11 men, they came down and gave us everything we wanted,” Rogers said. “I was hoping they’d get a little more tired a little earlier and it just didn’t seem to happen. But the boys, they know when you need to dig a little deeper than you want to. I’m happy.”

Brazos Valley controlled the action for the first 20-plus minutes and Tulsa was fortunate to escape that stretch without surrendering a goal. Reed made a fantastic leaping save in the 10th minute on David Imbert’s booming shot from 15 yards out, punching it just over the crossbar. Two minutes later, Reed denied Jordan DaCosta’s 25-yard blast.

“Bryson is special, I still wonder how he is not playing pro at some level,” Rogers said. “I think it comes down to the American game is still a little behind in the lower tiers in pay and some guys have to make choices – a job or professional soccer. But I think he proved tonight that when called upon, he’s the best ‘keeper in Tulsa.”

Momentum started to turn the Athletic’s way in the 27th minute when Joe Garcia was pulled down in the box and awarded a penalty shot. And even though his hard, low shot was stopped by Cavalry FC goalkeeper Victor Villareal, Tulsa seemed to be energized by the near-miss.

It was just four minutes later when Cvetanovic gave Tulsa the lead. Cvetanovic stripped Brazos Valley defender Bernabe Lopez of the ball on the left side about 20 yards out, bolted into the box and chipped a shot over the retreating Villareal.

“It’s one of the goals so far that I can say was next-level,” Rogers said of Cvetanovic, who played collegiately at Oklahoma Wesleyan. “He’s a brilliant player, he’s a very attack-minded player, very technical on the ball, obviously can score unbelievable goals and he did that throughout his college career, so we’re happy to have him.”

The Athletic nearly built onto that advantage less than a minute after that, but Villareal made a nice sliding save on Titus Grant’s 15-yard shot.

Tulsa continued to press throughout the rest of the opening half, generating several chances, peppering Villareal with three more shots on goal, including another big save on Cvetanovic in the 35th minute from 20 yards out. The rebound from that shot went right to a wide-open Garcia, but his attempt sailed just high and wide of the left corner.

Tulsa earned another PK in the 63rd minute due to a Brazos Valley handball in the box, but this time, it was Jordan Watson who stepped to the dot. Watson then drilled it just over the crossbar.

Down the stretch, even without any subs, Brazos Valley began to press more for the equalizer, and although they possessed the ball for much of the final 20-plus minutes, never really generated a golden scoring opportunity.

The Cavalry’s best chance came in the 81st minute when, on the rush, Imbert fed a pass into the middle for a point-blank shot from 10 yards out by Eduardo Bonatto, but Bonatto didn’t get much on the shot and Reed made an easy save.

“Honestly, all credit to the other team, only had 11 players the whole time,” Reed said. “They worked their tails off, out-hustled us basically for the full 90, but that just shows a lot about us, missing two PKs and still getting the victory. We have a very talented team.”

The Athletic went 9-1-2 last year and then advanced to the NPSL national semifinals before a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to FC Motown in which they surrendered two goals in the final five minutes. This time, at least, Tulsa was able to hold on down the stretch and secure the victory.

Now comes the game that Reed has been waiting for since the final whistle was blown last April at ONEOK Field.

“Just got to stay locked in,” Reed said. “Obviously, that was our first game together, so just got to work on the little kinks we have. We know at the end of the day, we have all of the talent in the world, we just have to work together as a team and there’s really no team in the nation that can stick with us as long as we play our game.”

And if it’s at Hicks Park, Rogers believes that will help the Athletic.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said of the looming matchup with FC Tulsa. “I think it’s going to be an exciting night when they have to come and play on this field. It’s an interesting pitch. I think that, whether it plays into our hands our not, it will make life a little bit more difficult for FC Tulsa.”

TULSA ATHLETIC 1, BRAZOS VALLEY CAVALRY FC 0

Brazos Valley;0;0;--;0

Tulsa;1;0;--;1

Goals: TUL, Cvetanovic, 31’. Shots: Brazos Valley 10, Tulsa 17. Saves: BV, Villareal 8; TUL, Reed 6.