Tulsa Athletic takes on OKC 1889 FC for conference title Saturday

The Tulsa Athletic soccer club will host the NPSL’s Heartland Conference Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against OKC 1889 FC at Athletic Community Field at Hicks Park in Tulsa.

winning 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 contest. Goalkeeper Bryson Reed made a save during the shootout, while Abou Diallo, Rio Mello, Ethan Gordon (an All-World finalist as high school player of the year for Booker T. Washington this season) and Joe Ruiz all found the back of the net during their PK attempts.

OKC 1889 FC (8-2-2) defeated Sunflower State 4-2 on Wednesday, led by two goals from Teejay Chiororo, to advance to their first conference final appearance.

This will be the third consecutive conference final appearance for the Athletic after it won the Heartland title in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no competition in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Tulsa, which lost in the NPSL’s league championship game last season, won both prior meetings with OKC during the regular season, including a 5-1 decision just last week on July 6 at Hicks Park, with Damani Harris scoring three goals and one each coming from Juan Moreno and former Union High School star Ruben Carrasco. The Athletic also won 3-0 in Oklahoma City earlier in the season, with Reed Berry netting all three goals.

The Heartland Conference champion will advance to the South Region semifinals on Wednesday, July 20. If Tulsa wins, it will host that game at Hicks Park, which is located at 3443 S. Mingo Ave. Tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 and available for purchase at the gate. There will also be a live stream provided. For more details, go to tulsaathletic.com.