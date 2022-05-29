Tulsa Athletic routs Club Atletico Saint Louis

Tulsa Athletic scored four goals in the first half en route to a 5-1 victory over Club Atletico Saint Louis on Sunday night at Creve Coeur Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Abou Diallo scored two goals, Vinicius Oliveira tallied once and Joe Ruiz added a goal for a 4-0 lead going into halftime as the Heartland Conference-leading Athletic improved to 5-0-1.

Juan Sanchez scored in the second half for Tulsa, which swept the two-game season series with CASL (1-4).

Diallo's first goal came in the eighth minute off a cross from Aaron Ugbah. Oliviera made it 2-0 in the 20th minute. Ruiz scored in the 33rd minute on a header off a free kick. Diallo scored in the 39th minute, assisted by Reed Berry.

Brady Moody was the Athletic's goalkeeper for the entire 90 minutes.

Tulsa Athletic hosts Sunflower State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Athletic Community Field at Hicks Park.