Edison's Jason Rogers was named Thursday as the Tulsa Athletic's head coach for the 2023 season.

Rogers has been the head coach for Edison's boys and girls soccer teams since 2014. He led the Eagles to the Class 5A boys state title game in '21.

"I’ve known Jason Rogers since he was a little kid,” Athletic co-owner Sonny Dalesandro said in a press release. “He’s a fierce competitor both on and off the field. I can attest to that. He’s the type of character who will put the work in day in and day out. His younger brother played here and was a captain. He’s family. He’s the perfect fit. He understands the job and is willing to do the work to get us across the finish line.”

Rogers also has coached at Verdigris and Claremore. He played his collegiate career at Hartwick, Central Arkansas and Northeastern State.

Last year, the Athletic reached the NSPL semifinals after advancing for the first time to the title game in 2021.

Rogers succeeds Levi Coleman, who was the head coach the past two years before leaving the position during the offseason. Coleman is the Athletic's all-time leader in goals scored.

“We want to thank Levi Coleman for his immense service to the club,” Dalesandro said. “As a player and as a coach, he gave everything. His results paint a crystal clear portrait of his quality. We wish him all the luck in the world in his future endeavors. The doors never close on family here, so he’s always welcome."

Bacone assistant Alex McLaurin was named as an Athletic assistant coach. McLaurin is a former Oral Roberts player.

The Athletic's opener is March 22 when it hosts Brazos Valley in the U.S. Open Cup's opening round at Athletic Community Field at Hicks Park.