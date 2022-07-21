Tulsa Athletic advances to NPSL South finals with shootout win over Laredo

After battling through 120 scoreless minutes, Tulsa Athletic defeated the Laredo Heat 6-5 in a penalty-kick shootout to win an NPSL South Region semifinal match Wednesday night at Athletic Community Field at Hicks Park.

Tulsa advances to visit Jacksonville Armada U23 on Saturday in the South Region Finals at Jangro Stadium in Florida.

Bryson Reed made three saves for Tulsa during the shootout. Ruben Torres scored the decisive goal in the shootout and Reed followed with the clinching save as he posted his second shutout of the playoffs.

“We are very proud of the boys and how they handled themselves throughout the game,” Tulsa Athletic assistant coach Ray Saari said. “They showed a lot of fight and grit. We are excited for the next round in Jacksonville. They are a good team. But at the end of the day we feel very confident in our team. That’s because of their quality and determination.”

Laredo led the shootout after one round before Reed made consecutive saves accompanied by successful kicks from Juan Arias and Titus Grant for a 2-1 lead through three rounds.

Joe Ruiz increased the lead to 3-1, but Laredo converted its next two kicks for a 3-3 tie through five rounds that extended the shootout.

Tulsa's Ruben Carrasco and Vini Oliveira converted their PKs before Torres' winning shot that proved to be the difference in the duel between Reed and Laredo goalkeeper Connor Durant, who had three saves in the first half.

Tulsa Athletic survived Joel Quashie's red card in the 111th minute and held on while one player short for the final nine minutes of overtime to send the game into a shootout.