TC Tulsa plays to 1-1 draw at Austin Bold FC

  • Updated
FC Tulsa logo

 Courtesy

Summary: Tulsa FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Austin Bold FC Saturday night in Austin, Texas, after a late shot at a winner just missed. In the final seconds, a saved Dario Suarez header rebounded to Tulsa midfielder Fabian Bastidas, whose shot missed wide.

Notes: Tulsa FC took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Suarez in the 30th minute, his third goal of the week. It was assisted by Ariel Martinez ... The lead held until the 74th minute, when Austin's Roberto Avila scored the equalizer. ... Tulsa FC had four shots in stoppage time, but could not find the net.

Records: Tulsa FC 3-2-5, 14 points, tied for second place in USL Group D; Austin Bold FC 3-2-5, 14 points, tied for second place in USL Group D.

Up next: The teams meet again at 8 p.m. Tuesday, again in Austin.

