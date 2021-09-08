Subs' big impact late lifts FC Tulsa to fifth win in a row

“He was great,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “Vividly two saves, one he pushed around the post and one he didn’t give a rebound from 5 or 6 yards away, his reaction was great. Especially coming in and giving up a goal, but he was never rattled. The players trust him and he was cool. He really felt like he was in control.”

Wormell’s saves seemed to shift the momentum back to Tulsa. Coutinho, a midfielder who had appeared in only seven games and none since Aug. 4 when he also entered in the 84th minute against Indy Eleven, subbed in for Jason Johnson, who assisted on Marlon Santos’ early goal.

“Right before coming in, Mike (Nsien) just told me, ‘Make a difference,’ Coutinho said. “’I told him, I got it.’ The first opportunity I got to take the ball — Shelly (Matt Sheldon) gave me the ball — I saw a space and things happened after that.”

Coutinho was tripped up in the penalty area, and Suarez converted the penalty kick as he drilled the shot right down the middle into the net while goalkeeper Jordan Farr dived to his right. Suarez also had the winning goal in the previous match Friday at Louisville City FC.

“I was extremely happy for Lucas,” Nsien said. “He was exactly the right choice in this moment to make a difference.”