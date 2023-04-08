A frustrating week came to a stunning end for FC Tulsa on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

It appeared that FC Tulsa was headed to a draw until defender Collin Fernandez’s header into his own net off a cross resulted in a 2-1 victory for San Diego Loyal SC at Torrero Stadium.

The loss on an own goal came three days after FC Tulsa fell 1-0 to Tulsa Athletic in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match.

Saturday’s match was scoreless until San Diego struck in the 63rd minute on Evan Conway’s sliding header on a cross from Charlie Adams.

Two minutes later, Tulsa’s Rodrigo da Costa tied it from close range after receiving a long pass from Milo Yosef. That came a few moments after da Costa became the first player in FC Tulsa history to surpass 10,000 career minutes.

Goalkeeper Michael Nelson returned to Tulsa’s lineup after being sidelined for two matches and he made a dazzling save to rob Blake Bodily in the third minute.

In the 27th minute, San Diego (3-1-1) missed a great chance to take the lead when a penalty kick was awarded after Tulsa’s Brett Levis fouled Nick Moon. But Adams fired the PK off the crossbar and the game stayed scoreless.

Ten minutes later, Tulsa (1-2-3) had a good scoring opportunity but Koke Vegas’ diving save denied Moses Dyer on a header.

FC Tulsa returns to action when it hosts Charleston Battery at 5 p.m. April 15 at ONEK Field.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL 2, FC TULSA 1

Tulsa 0 1 — 1

San Diego 0 2 — 2

Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 3 (Yosef) 65’, San Diego, Conway 2 (Adams) 63’, OG, 90+4’. Shots: Tulsa 11, San Diego 15. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 2; San Diego, Vegas 2. Fouls: Tulsa 21, San Diego 16. Yellow cards: Tulsa (2), Corrales, Dyer; San Diego (0). A: 4,412.