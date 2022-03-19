Sean Lewis keys FC Tulsa's home-opening win over Birmingham

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis is healthier now than at any point during an injury-plagued 2021 season when he was limited to playing in half the matches.

And that was very evident in FC Tulsa's home opener Saturday night as he made five saves — most of them spectacular — to key a 3-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC before 4,531 fans at ONEOK Field.

"Sean was amazing today," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

Lewis had off-season surgery for a lower-body injury and it has made a difference.

"It's a bit more comfortable," Lewis said. "Playing through quite a bit of pain last year, that's part of the job. ... I'm feeling much better. I thought I had a good game today, there's room for improvement, but it's a good first step at home, good first win of the season and we're going to build on this momentum."

Rodrigo da Costa and Joaquin Rivas remained tied for FC Tulsa's career goals lead as each scored during the first half and Machuca added the clincher in his home debut during the closing moments.

FC Tulsa bounced back from a 1-0 loss in its USL Championship season opener a week earlier at Charleston.

"I think we did a lot of things right," Nsien said. "It wasn't the cleanest performance, but it was one of those tough ones that can go either way. When they go your way you learn a lot about yourself."

For the second consecutive year, da Costa opened the scoring in the home opener. In the 11th minute, da Costa received Petar Cuic's cross and blasted a left-footed shot inside the right post.

Lewis protected the lead as he came up with what he called his best save of the night when he robbed Enzo Martinez from close range in the 33rd minute.

But Birmingham (0-1-1) broke through in the 41st minute as Prosper Kasim scored from the center of the box.

Tulsa, however, took a 2-1 lead into halftime as Rivas converted a penalty kick after he was taken down by goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel in the penalty area during the final seconds of stoppage time.

Marlon, who played for FC Tulsa the previous three seasons, was fairly quiet in his return to ONEOK Field. He had one good scoring chance, but misfired from the center of the box in the 66th minute. That was sandwiched during a five-minute stretch by a pair of Lewis saves on close-range shots by Bruno Lapa.

Birmingham played short-handed for the final 19 minutes after Alex Crognale received his second yellow card for a bad foul.

Midway through seven minutes of stoppage time, Van Oekel left his net to become an extra attacker. Near the penalty arc in the Tulsa defensive zone, Van Oekel lost a battle for the ball with former teammate J.J. Williams, who headed the ball out to Dario Suarez and he fed Machuca, who scored into the empty net from about 30 yards away to seal the outcome.

"Kind of reminded me of a game we played against them last year that ended that way, eerily similar," Nsien said, referring to a 3-1 win over Birmingham on Aug. 7 at ONEOK Field when Kembo Kibato scored the clincher on a breakaway during stoppage time.

This match included nine yellow cards.

Williams, who now has been on both sides of the rivalry, could sense "it has definitely a little extra bump, a little bit more contact that comes through."

Before Saturday, it had been a while since Lewis had been able to celebrate with the home fans after a win that he had played in.

"It's always fun playing at home in front of those guys, they give us so much energy and bring so much energy to the stadium," Lewis said. "To win in front of them is something they deserve and we're happy to give it to them."

FC Tulsa 3, Birmingham Legion FC 1

Birmingham;1;0;—;1

Tulsa;2;1;--;3

Goals: Birmingham, Kasim 1, 41'; Tulsa, da Costa 1 (Cuic) 11', Rivas 1 (PK) 45+4', Muchaca 1 (Suarez) 90+5'. Shots: Birmingham 20, Tulsa 8. Saves: Birmingham, Van Oekel 0; Tulsa, Lewis 5. Fouls: Birmingham 14, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: Birmingham (4), A.Crognale 2-red, Herivaux, Van Oekel; Tulsa (5), Diz Pe, Lewis, Bourgeois, Moloto. A: 4,531.

