Scoring leader Dario Suarez returns for FC Tulsa

Dario Suarez will be back with FC Tulsa for the 2021 season after leading the club in goals this year.

FC Tulsa announced Suarez's signing on Thursday.

Suarez, nicknamed "Super Dario" had eight goals in 16 matches (including playoffs) for Tulsa, ranking among the USL Championship's top 10 scorers.

“It’s easy to see what Darío adds to our team, just look at the numbers,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “It’s very realistic to expect Dario to score a goal every two games. In order to win, you need goal scorers like him. Dario’s will to win is also an intangible, that is important for the team environment when you have high aspirations.”

Suarez’s season, his first with Tulsa, rank him first in club history in goals per match (minimum of five matches played).

"I am very happy to be returning to Tulsa,” Suárez said. “We finished last season feeling we could become champions, and that is our goal for the coming season. At ONEOK [Field] I have felt at home. Our fans have been great with me, and I have felt a great connection with them. I look forward to celebrating our goals with them next year.”

