Schedule changes in 2022 are `really exciting' for FC Tulsa

"You get to build some new rivalries ... new clubs, new coaches, it's just more to study," Nsien said.

"You kind of get in that bubble the way we were aligned the last couple years with seven or eight teams probably that it's most important to get to know everything about them, you really don't pay much attention to the teams you don't play, so it's more studying for sure. It's quite a bit of a challenge for the coaching staff and the players as well to execute against the different opponents consistently."

Unlike previous years, FC Tulsa's schedule is not backloaded with home matches although the final two will be played at ONEOK Field. The finale will be Oct. 15 against Memphis 901 FC.

FC Tulsa opens the season March 12 with a visit to the Charleston Battery and its home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC. Tulsa's second home game will be March 23 against San Diego Loyal SC, managed by Landon Donovan, considered by many as the greatest-ever U.S. soccer player.

Missing from FC Tulsa's schedule is turnpike rival OKC Energy, which won't play in the 2022 season.