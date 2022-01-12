Schedule changes in 2022 are `really exciting' for FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa's 2022 schedule that was announced Wednesday has a notably different look than the past few seasons.
In addition to the USL Championship schedule being increased from 32 to 34 games per team, teams will play a home-and-home series with each conference opponent as divisions have been eliminated.
Last year, teams played division opponents four times each and played outside the division only four games -- against teams from the other conference. Teams didn't play opponents from their own conference's opposite division.
This year, there will be eight games involving eight opponents outside the division -- four at home and four on the road.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about the changes, "There are pros and cons to both. (Playing a team) four times probably gets a little bit repetitive to fans.
"A home-and-away match puts everything really at stake right away. ... I think it makes it even more competitive than it already was so it should be really exciting."
Tulsa of the Eastern Conference will play nine USL Championship teams for the first time -- Charleston, San Diego, New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit City, Hartford, Miami, Loudoun and Monterey Bay.
"You get to build some new rivalries ... new clubs, new coaches, it's just more to study," Nsien said.
"You kind of get in that bubble the way we were aligned the last couple years with seven or eight teams probably that it's most important to get to know everything about them, you really don't pay much attention to the teams you don't play, so it's more studying for sure. It's quite a bit of a challenge for the coaching staff and the players as well to execute against the different opponents consistently."
Unlike previous years, FC Tulsa's schedule is not backloaded with home matches although the final two will be played at ONEOK Field. The finale will be Oct. 15 against Memphis 901 FC.
FC Tulsa opens the season March 12 with a visit to the Charleston Battery and its home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC. Tulsa's second home game will be March 23 against San Diego Loyal SC, managed by Landon Donovan, considered by many as the greatest-ever U.S. soccer player.
Missing from FC Tulsa's schedule is turnpike rival OKC Energy, which won't play in the 2022 season.
FC Tulsa, however, last year developed rivalries with Louisville City, Memphis, Indy and Birmingham that will continue into this year.
The May 13 match at Orange County will be only the third time in club history that Tulsa has ever played the defending league champion and first since its inaugural season in 2015 when it met Sacramento twice.
It's a more balanced schedule than usual as Tulsa's longest homestand is two games and longest road trip is three games.
FC Tulsa lost in its 2021 playoff opener in its first-ever meeting against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. They will meet again April 16 at Tampa Bay and June 1 at ONEOK Field. This year, a team won't be seeing an opponent for the first time during the conference playoffs.
"You'll have that familiarity for sure and that's a good thing," Nsien said.
Training camp for FC Tulsa starts on Feb. 1.
On Tuesday, FC Tulsa signed its free agent of the offseason, defender Matheus Silva, who was with Figueirense FC in Brazil. He initially signed at age 18 with San Jose of MLS in 2016 and made five appearances for the Earthquakes. He played in 50 USL Championship matches from 2016-20 with Arizona United, Reno 1868, Miami, Swope Park and Hartford.
Silva joins 11 returnees who have been announced for the 2022 season. In 2018, he played with Swope Park against Tulsa and had an impressive preseason goal on a 25-yard curling free kick.
"Every year I feel like we've improved the team and been able to retain key players, consistently going in the right direction," Nsien said. "There are little areas we want to improve on and we feel like we again have this year. ... (to) shore up defensively, that's the key area we wanted to focus on, to be a little more stingy -- don't want to concede goals and we feel like we've added a lot to that department."
2022 FC TULSA SCHEDULE
(Home matches in caps)
March 12: at Charleston Battery; March 19: BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC; March 23: SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC; March 27: at Sacramento Republic FC; April 2: NEW YORK RED BULLS II; April 9: PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS; April 13: at Memphis 901 FC; April 16: at Tampa Bay Rowdies; April 23: COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC; May 4: at El Paso Locomotive; May 7: DETROIT CITY FC; May 13: at Orange County SC; May 21: HARTFORD ATHLETIC; May 28: at Louisville City FC; June 1: TAMPA BAY ROWDIES; June 4: MIAMI FC; June 15: at New York Red Bulls II.
June 25: CHARLESTON BATTERY; June 28: at San Antonio FC; July 3: at Loudoun United FC; July 9: ATLANTA UNITED FC 2; July 13: NEW MEXICO UNITED; July 23: at Birmingham Legion FC; July 30: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds; Aug. 10: at Miami FC; Aug. 20: INDY ELEVEN; Aug. 27: LOUDOUN UNITED FC; Sept. 3: at Atlanta United FC 2; Sept. 7: LOUISVILLE CITY FC; Sept. 10: at Hartford Athletic; Sept. 24: at Detroit City FC; Oct. 1: at Indy Eleven; Oct. 8: MONTEREY BAY FC; Oct. 15: MEMPHIS 901 FC.