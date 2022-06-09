Sam Doerr returns to USL from NHL as FC Tulsa president

Florida Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr is leaving the NHL to return to pro soccer as FC Tulsa's team president.

FC Tulsa owners JW, Ryan and Kyle Craft announced Doerr's hiring on Thursday. This year, the Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time as the NHL team having the most points while also enjoying a franchise-record revenue year.

Before joining the Panthers, Doerr was with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes as vice president for innovation and revenue strategy. With the Coyotes, he oversaw food and beverage, social media, merchandise plus the club's strategy and business analytics departments.

Doerr has also worked in the front office for other USL Championship franchises San Antonio FC and Phoenix Rising FC.

“I’m so thankful for the trust and faith I have received from the Craft family, and I’m humbled beyond belief to be chosen to lead this club,” Doerr said in a media release. “I look forward to working with our supporters, fans, community, staff and players to make FC Tulsa a premier club in North America. My standard for FC Tulsa will be championships and sellouts at ONEOK Field, and together, with hard work, we will meet that standard.”

While with San Antonio FC as business and soccer operations manager in its inaugural season in 2016, Doerr helped the franchise produce the league's fourth-highest attendance at more than 6,100 per match as he oversaw business operations and marketing while launching a fully funded Academy.

Doerr's three seasons with Phoenix Rising FC included a record 20-match winning streak in 2019, a 23-match sellout streak and $1 beer nights.

With with the Panthers this past season, Doerr negotiated a large increase in the team’s local TV rights agreement. The Panthers also became the first pro team to sign collegiate athletes to NIL deals when they offered every eligible female athlete at Florida Atlantic University a NIL contract.

Early in his career, Doerr was South Dakota State's assistant athletic director.

“In our president search, we looked for someone who can help FC Tulsa take the next step, and Sam checked every box,” JW Craft said in a media release. “Not only has he had success in every step of his career, but he is a true soccer guy at heart. From packing ONEOK Field to continuing our great work in the Tulsa community, we believe Sam’s knowledge and experience will get FC Tulsa to where we know it can be - the team for all of Tulsa.”

Ryan Craft said, “Sam is an individual that we’ve enjoyed getting to know over the last several years. From our first conversation, it was clear that Sam operates at an extremely high standard and always pushes himself and his team to set the bar across both the USL and the NHL. We have no doubt, that with Sam’s help, we will be able to accomplish our mission of establishing Tulsa as a big league city that will continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Doerr succeeds James Cannon, who left FC Tulsa in April after three years as team president to pursue other opportunities.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.