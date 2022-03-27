Sacramento Republic edges FC Tulsa on late goal

Sacramento Republic FC continued its domination over FC Tulsa on Sunday afternoon.

Douglas Martinez had a goal and assist to lead Republic FC past FC Tulsa 2-1 before 8,706 fans at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California.

Republic FC leads the all-time series against Tulsa, 9-0-2.

The winning goal came in the 86th minute when Duke Lacroix took a give-and-go pass from Martinez, slipped between two defenders, and beat goalkeeper Sean Lewis from close range.

"We were caught flat-footed," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

Two minutes later, Rodrigo da Costa narrowly missed wide left on a 20-yard transition blast and that turned out to be the last serious scoring chance for Tulsa (2-2-0, 6 points).

Da Costa, off a pass from Petar Cuic, opened the scoring when he flicked a header past goalkeeper Danny Vitiello in the 29th minute.

Three minutes later, Martinez converted a penalty kick for Republic FC (2-1-0, 6 points) after being tripped in the penalty area by Adrian Diz Pe.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," Nsien said.

And that led to Tulsa's 11th consecutive winless match against Republic FC.

"It was a game that throughout it we felt like we could win or should win the game," Nsien said. "There was a little complacency at moments, instead of turning the screws a little bit more we were relaxed, so we have to do better there and have some killer instinct."

FC Tulsa's next match is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against New York Red Bulls II at ONEOK Field.

Sacramento Republic FC 2, FC Tulsa 1

Tulsa;1;0;—;1

Sacramento;1;1;—;2

Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 2 (Cuic) 29'; Sacramento, Martinez 1 (PK) 32', Lacroix 1 (Martinez) 86'. Shots: Tulsa 10, Sacramento 15. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 3; Sacramento, Vitiello 2. Fouls: Tulsa 18, Sacramento 16. Yellow cards: Tulsa (4), Torres, Diz Pe, Cuic, Corrales; Sacramento (2), Archimede, Martinez. A: 8,706.