Rodrigo da Costa's last-second goal completes FC Tulsa's rally for a draw with Loudoun United

LEESBURG, Virginia — Rodrigo da Costa capped his 100th USL Championship appearance for FC Tulsa with a goal in the final seconds of stoppage time to gain a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United on Sunday night at Segra Field.

Da Costa's goal completed a comeback from a late 2-0 deficit. Dario Suarez, who came off the bench in the 66th minute, was a big factor in the rally with a goal and assist.

In the 85th minute, Suarez fired a 10-yard shot that deflected into the net off the inside of the left post following a cross from Gabi Torres after receiving a pass from Brian Brown.

There were an announced five minutes of stoppage time, but that was extended to seven and FC Tulsa took advantage. After a corner kick, Suarez fired a shot that da Costa, from inside the box, redirected inside the left post and over leaping goalkeeper Luis Zamudio for his franchise-record 30th career goal.

"About the goal, I just wanted to deflect the ball so I could make it harder for the keeper, and that was what happened,” da Costa said.

At 90+7, it was the latest goal in FC Tulsa's franchise history. The previous record came when Janu Silva scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2019 game against New Mexico United.

“The team showed a lot of character tonight," da Costa said. "Even going down, we didn't panic and kept trying to play on the ground even with that turf. We know sometimes it’s not going to go our way, but we are always going to fight until the end.”

FC Tulsa (5-10-4, 19 points) is 1-2-1 under interim head coach Donovan Ricketts and 0-8-2 overall this season on the road. Tulsa outshot Loudoun 17-9.

"We were playing from start to finish," Ricketts said. "I was quite confident that we deserved something from the game. We deserved something and the guys kept playing. They kept playing until the end. I think we got something from the game, which we deserved, and I think we deserved even more, but we are happy to get a point on the road and we go again."

FC Tulsa returns home against Atlanta United 2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Loudoun United (4-10-3, 15 points) took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute as captain Jalen Robinson scored off of Nicky Downs' cross following a corner kick. In the 55th minute, Loudoun increased its lead to 2-0 when Tyler Freeman scored off Michael Gamble's free kick.

But for the time this season, FC Tulsa rallied from a two-goal deficit to gain a point in the standings.

"We are trying to build something, and we are trying to create an identity and a different mentality," Ricketts said. "To fight to the end, to keep on playing and keep on fighting, and then we got a result on the road, I think it’s good for [our] confidence going into the next home game.”

FC TULSA 2, LOUDOUN UNITED 2

Tulsa;0;2;—;2

Loudoun;1;1;—;2

Goals: Tulsa, Suarez 2 (Torres) 85', da Costa 6 (Suarez) 90+7'; Loudoun, Robinson 1 (Downs) 7’; Freeman 4 (Gamble) 55'. Shots: Tulsa 17, Loudoun 9. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 2; Loudoun, Zamudio 5. Fouls: Tulsa 10, Loudoun 6. Yellow cards: Tulsa (3), Obinwa, Torres, Bird; Loudoun (3), Greene, Gamble, Zamudio. A: 1,405.