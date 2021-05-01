Rodrigo da Costa, Sean Lewis lead FC Tulsa past Sporting KC II

"My teammates trust me," said Corrales, who was in his first regular-season game for Tulsa at ONEOK Field since 2017.

For da Costa, scoring ONEOK Field's first goal of the year was another "first" as he had FC Tulsa's opening goal of the 2020 season. He nearly had the team's first goal of 2021 in the opener at Oklahoma City, but it was waved off due to an offside call.

"I'm really happy to get the first goal and first assist already," da Costa said. "You see the chemistry of the team, the chemistry is there. We are moving the ball well and we should just improve from there."

Dario Suarez's second goal of the season increased Tulsa's lead to 2-0, set up by da Costa, in the 25th minute. SKC II's 18-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Krenecki made only his third USL Championship start.

A crowd of 4,241 celebrated after the game with the FC Tulsa players.

"It was a good crowd and I think everybody was happy at the end," da Costa said. "I think we did a good job.

"We saw a lot of improvement and want to keep improving every single game."