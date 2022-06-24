Ricketts ready for first home game, challenge of righting FC Tulsa ship

FC Tulsa has undergone several important changes over the past week or so, with the addition of a new team president, Sam Doerr, and a big trade bringing in right back Sean McFarlane from The Miami FC in exchange for longtime star Joaquin Rivas, but the biggest adjustment has been to new interim head coach Donovan Ricketts.

Previously the first assistant and goalkeeper coach to Michael Nsien before he was let go last week, Ricketts has taken over as interim head coach and is excited for the opportunity, even if he’s a bit sad about how he got it.

“To be honest, it’s bittersweet,” said Ricketts, a former star goalkeeper who won two MLS Goalkeeper of the Year awards and the 2011 MLS Cup, and has been on the Tulsa coaching staff since 2019. “It’s bittersweet because I’ve been with Mike for years and to see him go, nobody wants to see that. But it happened, and I got the opportunity, so I’m happy for the opportunity that I have, because in the back of my mind, someday I would like to be a head coach and the opportunity came and I have to make the most of it.

“This moment is still surreal. … I’m just relishing the opportunity.”

The release announcing Nsien’s firing noted that the club will conduct a “global search” for the team’s next head coach, and Ricketts knows that how he handles the club’s upcoming schedule will determine how much he is considered to remain in the job on a permanent basis.

“The club has to do what they have to do, I have to do what I have to do,” Ricketts said. “This is my resume — if I do well, that’s my resume; if I don’t do well, that’s my resume, and it is what it is. That’s where we stand there.”

Ricketts’ debut was Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Memphis, leaving Tulsa winless on the road this season (0-7-1) and in the midst of a six-game winless streak overall (0-3-3). But despite the rough stretch, Ricketts doesn’t like the word “struggling” to describe his team and denies that the players are worried about getting traded, like Rivas was.

“Let’s just get this out of the way — there’s no struggle,” he said. “This is just the life of a professional, the life we chose. In this life, sometimes we’re here, we wake up tomorrow and we’re gone somewhere, so if you put that in the back of your mind, it will affect your performance. You just have to focus on football. They’re not struggling. They’re focused because it’s their job, and the quicker they can get that in their minds and turn around to perform on the field, the better for everybody and the results start coming. So there is no struggle.”

Ricketts hasn’t had much of a chance to make many changes. The game against Charleston is the second game in a stretch that will see FC Tulsa play three games in a span of six days, all in different cities.

“It’s quick turnaround, a lot of games, so (the transition) is not smooth, because you have to prepare for one game, turn around to another one, and then you’re quickly thinking about another game,” Ricketts said. “But this is football, so we adjust and we play. I think we’re adjusting slowly, but football is like this. We can’t make excuses, our job remains the same.”

As for McFarlane, he will be available for Saturday night’s upcoming contest against the Charleston Battery at ONEOK Field. Whether or not he gets in the game-day lineup, however, is still to be determined.

“My mentality is, and will always be, every man earns their spot,” Ricketts said. “Here, we want to set a culture where every man earns their spot, because we have people that have been on the sideline wanting that spot, so everybody gets an opportunity. If he goes in and he’s good enough to keep it, that’s up to him.”

As for what the 29-year-old McFarlane can provide as a somewhat offensive defender (he ranks fifth all-time among USL Championship defenders with 17 career assists), Ricketts said: “He’s a quality player, up and down the line, crossing. With the formation we play, he’ll be a tremendous asset.”

McFarlane has spent much of this season on the injured list, getting into just five games with Miami, but he is just about completely healthy now and looking to take advantage of his new opportunity to play.

“Last year, I had an ankle injury where I tore a lot of ligaments, and I’ve been adjusting,” McFarlane said. “The end of last year, I kept playing on it because I wanted to play as much as possible. I went through a lot of rehab this year, so I would say I’m about 90-95 percent fit.”

He has gotten along well with his new teammates already but acknowledges that developing on-field chemistry might take a little while.

“It’s one of the smoothest transitions I’ve ever had to go through in the USL so far, so I’m grateful for that,” said McFarlane, who scored a goal and added four assists in five games against Tulsa in 2019-20 with Austin Bold FC. “I thank the organization and all the teammates for welcoming me so far. Chemistry is a thing that takes time and patience.”